The Ghetto Kids from Uganda were selected to perform alongside Shakira at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

The group's appearance on one of the world's biggest stages has raised questions about how much they stand to earn from the performance

The reported payout for the Ghetto Kids has sparked major excitement and disappointment across Africa

Shakira and the Ghetto Kids during the Final Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on 19 July 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

The Ghetto Kids, the beloved Ugandan dance group known for their viral moves and infectious energy, have found themselves on the grandest stage of all:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show alongside global superstar Shakira.

The group, founded by Dauda Kavuma in the Kamwokya slum of Kampala, Uganda, rose to international fame after videos of their street performances went viral years ago.

Their journey from the streets of Kampala to being invited to a World Cup halftime stage alongside one of the best-selling artists of all time is nothing short of extraordinary.

How much the Ghetto Kids will earn

Various reports online state there is no payment for Ghetto Kids for their performance at the FIFA halftime show.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the financial arrangement mirrors what happens at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show. FIFA covers production and logistics costs, but there is no fixed payment for the artists.

The real currency, as far as the organisers are concerned, is exposure with the billions of viewers worldwide translating into a spike in streaming numbers, ticket sales, and broader commercial opportunities. Artists also receive a small stipend during the rehearsal period.

Shakira, Burna Boy and the Ghetto Kids during the Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on 19 July 2026. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

A long way from Uganda and not knowing where to go

The Ghetto Kids have built their reputation on raw, authentic talent, drawing inspiration from Ugandan street dance culture. Their performances blend Afrobeat, Afrofusion, and traditional Ugandan styles.

Their selection for a FIFA World Cup halftime show places them in rare company, joining a small group of African acts to have performed at the tournament's most-watched moment.

The exposure alone is expected to open significant doors for the group in terms of international bookings, brand partnerships, and future collaborations.

However, despite performing on the biggest stage in football history and allegedly not getting paid, they revealed they did not even have tickets from FIFA to watch the match itself. In an interview with MDMotivator on Instagram it is said:

"We don't know where we will go after the performance."

Reports state The YouTuber gave the Ghetto Kids tickets to the game.

Why Ghetto Kids won't get any money from FIFA

As for Ghetto Kids, the group was not booked by FIFA directly, as shown on the official FIFA website. It was Shakira who extended the invitation. Any financial arrangement the Ghetto Kids may have sits entirely within whatever agreement they hold with the Colombian pop icon, not with the World Cup's governing body.

“We Are One People”: Ghetto Kids’ message to South Africa

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the Ghetto Kids and their influential message promoting African unity. The message they delivered in a recent TikTok video sparked significant debate among viewers regarding immigration and respect for national laws.

The clip has drawn reactions not only from South Africans but also from multiple African nations, illustrating the complex dynamics of unity, migration, and national identity across the continent.

Source: Briefly News