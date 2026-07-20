Shebeshxt received two nominations at the 2026 South African Music Awards for his hit song Rato Laka

With the song still dominating the streaming sites, fans remain uncertain about his future as he remains behind bars

The Limpopo rapper is currently facing a staggering 20 charges, including attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances

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Shebeshxt secured two SAMA 2026 nominations for 'Rato Laka' despite his imprisonment. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt has landed not one but two nominations at the 2026 South African Music Awards (SAMAs), proving that even prison walls can't dim his musical footprint.

The Limpopo-born artist picked up nods in the Music Video of the Year and Record of the Year categories for Rato Laka, a collaboration with Naqua SA, Zee Nxumalo, and Slidoo Man. The recognition places him among the country's most celebrated acts this awards season, an extraordinary achievement for someone currently fighting a mountain of legal battles from behind bars.

Released in 2025, the song became an instant street anthem, dominating airwaves and streaming charts with its infectious energy. The track's massive impact clearly resonated with the SAMA judges, proving that Shebeshxt’s grip on the local music scene remains as powerful as ever, despite his ongoing musical absence.

See the SAMAs announcement below.

Shebeshxt's legal troubles mount

Shebeshxt has been in custody since a shooting incident that took place in late 2025. What began as a serious but focused set of charges has since ballooned dramatically, with the rapper now confronting 20 charges in total. These span multiple counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and several firearm-related offences.

Briefly News previously reported that the court tacked on two additional charges of culpable homicide and reckless driving. The matter was postponed to 10 September 2026 to allow his legal team adequate time for consultation.

Shebeshxt's hit song 'Rato Laka' was nominated twice at the SAMAs. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Bail bid still unresolved

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court earlier turned down Shebeshxt's application for bail, and a number of prior hearings were adjourned to accommodate further preparation. In response, the rapper brought in a high-profile attorney to take a fresh look at his bail prospects.

Whether the SAMA nominations bring any momentum to his public profile outside of prison remains to be seen, but Rato Laka continues to resonate with South African music fans regardless of the circumstances surrounding its creator.

The prestigious event will officially take place on 15 August at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West province.

Mzansi remembers Shebeshxt's daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's mounting legal troubles.

His ongoing case brought back painful memories of his late daughter, with many people online claiming he deserved everything that was happening to him.

Source: Briefly News