Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent confirmed scouts have been making contact following his World Cup showing with Bafana Bafana

Agent Basia Michaels said interest is at an early stage, but warned European clubs must pay fair value for PSL-developed talent

Mbokazi, 20, played a key role in Bafana's historic run to the second round at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The agent of Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has revealed that scouts from multiple clubs have reached out following the 20-year-old's standout performances for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Michaels said the increased activity had kept her busy, which she viewed as a positive sign of growing interest. She explained that while several scouts had already made contact to begin their assessments, the process was still in its early stages.

According to Michaels, she will only consider the interest to be serious once sporting directors begin reaching out directly.

Mbokazi's rise from Pirates to World Cup

The centre-back's profile has grown rapidly over the past two years. He broke into Orlando Pirates' first team in 2025, contributing to the club's domestic trophy haul in his debut season.

His second season brought him the captain's armband and his first Bafana call-up before a mid-season transfer to Chicago Fire, where he continued to impress through his performances and conduct off the pitch.

He went on to become a central figure in Hugo Broos' squad that made history by advancing to the second round of the World Cup, a landmark achievement for South African football.

Agent warns against undervaluing PSL players

Michaels reaffirmed her belief that her client has what it takes to succeed at the highest level in Europe, but also highlighted what she sees as a long-standing issue with the way African players are assessed during transfer negotiations.

She insisted there should be no debate over her client's ability, arguing that he has already proven he belongs among Europe's elite. However, she stressed that clubs interested in signing African talent must acknowledge the financial investment made by teams such as Orlando Pirates and Chicago Fire and be prepared to pay a fee that reflects that value.

Michaels further voiced her frustration with offers that undervalue African footballers simply because they have yet to play in Europe. She argued that a lack of European experience should not be used as the benchmark for determining a player's worth, maintaining that talent and quality should take precedence over where a player has previously competed.

She also pointed to Relebohile Mofokeng's praise of the Premier Soccer League as evidence that the competition is earning the respect it deserves on the international stage. According to Michaels, the PSL has developed into a strong league that should receive greater global recognition, with its players being judged on their ability and compensated fairly rather than having their value questioned.

Source: Briefly News