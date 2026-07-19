Mamelodi Sundowns have been urged not to pursue the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah this summer

The CAF Champions League champions have been told key factor they must weigh before making a move

A football analyst told Briefly News the club already has quality centre-backs and should look elsewhere if they need reinforcements

Mamelodi Sundowns have been advised to abandon their reported interest in former Orlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah, with a football analyst arguing the Brazilians have stronger options available as they consider their summer transfer business.

Football analyst Themba Modise shared his assessment exclusively with Briefly News, cautioning the Tshwane giants against pursuing the defender despite their alleged interest in bringing him to Chloorkop.

Why Sundowns Should Look Elsewhere

Modise was direct in his assessment of the proposed move, citing both squad depth and the player's physical history as reasons for caution.

"Mamelodi Sundowns doesn't need Ndah presently, they have good defenders at their disposal and if they need another centre-back to sign they can look elsewhere," he told Briefly News.

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He also flagged Ndah's availability record as a concern that the club's recruitment team would need to carefully consider.

"Aside from having good defenders in the same position, Ndah's injury record is also not so good, so they need to consider a lot of things before signing him this summer," Modisa added.

Ndah's History With Orlando Pirates

Ndah made his name as a consistent performer for Orlando Pirates before his departure, but the analyst's remarks suggest that consistency in fitness could become a stumbling block in any potential transfer negotiations.

Sundowns, who are perennial PSL title challengers, have long maintained one of the most competitive defensive units in South African club football, and Modisa's view is that the current crop of centre-backs at the club makes the signing unnecessary at this stage.

Source: Briefly News