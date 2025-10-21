Tuuli Narkle's age and story: 11 facts about the AACTA Award-winning actress

Tuuli Narkle’s age may surprise many who have followed her growing success on screen. From an early age, she aspired to tell powerful stories on screen, a goal realised when she won the 2022 AACTA Award for Mystery Road: Origin. Her rising fame since then has reflected her dedication, as she once said:

Mystery Road was an incredible opportunity, and I definitely didn’t take that lightly.

AACTA Award-winning actress Tuuli Narkle. Photo: @tuuli.narkle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Tuuli Narkle is an Australian actress of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent, born in Western Australia in 1996 .

. She won the 2022 AACTA Award for her breakout role as Mary Swan in Mystery Road: Origin .

for her breakout role as Mary Swan in . Since 2023, she has starred in NCIS: Sydney as Constable Evie Cooper, appearing in its debut season.

Profile summary

Full name Tuuli Amaris Narkle Gender Female Date of birth 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Western Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Aboriginal Australian Siblings Jada College John Curtin College of the Arts, National Institute of Dramatic Art Profession Actress Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram

Tuuli Narkle's age and early start in acting

The TV sensation was reportedly born in 1996, making her 29 years old as of 2025. While Tuuli Narkle has not publicly revealed her exact birth date, she once shared during a Q&A with the Melbourne Theatre Company that her passion for acting began at an early age. She said:

I grew up in a low socio-economic household, and some programs ran in my area...different kinds of performance and dance...One day I decided I wanted to be in my primary school’s performance assembly. I was in year three.

She continued:

So I auditioned...I was terrified but the thrill just electrified me. I got the role, and that was my first big step into [acting].

Facts about Tuuli Narkle. Photo: @/tuuli.narkle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

11 facts about the AACTA Award-winning actress

Below are some interesting facts about Tuuli Narkle:

1. Tuuli Narkle is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent

The award-winning actress was born in Western Australia and is of Aboriginal Australian and Finnish descent. She is a Noongar woman from the Yued and Wiilman groups, with ancestral ties to the York and Goldfields regions.

2. She grew up with her younger sister

Although the Australian actress has not revealed the identities of her parents, she shared in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald that they raised her and her younger sister. She said:

I grew up with my mum, mostly – my dad was kind of in and out – and I have a little sister, Jada.

3. Her acting journey began with stage performances

Before she began appearing in movies, Tuuli Narkle launched her career on stage, portraying Ruby in Stolen by Jane Harrison. She later appeared in Black is the New White before taking on the roles of Evonne Goolagong Cawley in Sunshine Super Girl and Helen in The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

Tuuli Narkle launched her career on stage, portraying Ruby in Stolen by Jane Harrison. Photo: @tuuli.narkle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. Tuuli studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts

She studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts and trained in classical, contemporary, and character dance at the Charlesworth Ballet Institute. Tuuli later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in 2018.

5. Her first on-screen role came in 2021

As listed on her IMDb profile, the film star made her on-screen debut in 2021, playing Amelia in the ABC comedy series All My Friends Are Racist. The five-episode drama followed two young women of color navigating friendship, identity, and social politics.

6. Mystery Road: Origin marked her breakout performance

Still one of the most notable TV shows with Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road: Origin marked her breakout performance. She won the 2022 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for her role as Mary Swan and later reprised the character in the series’ second season.

7. Her interest in NCIS started as a teen

The Mystery Road star has been a long-time fan of NCIS and its original central characters, often watching the show with her mum. She told National Indigenous Times:

I remember watching it in high school and being like, 'God, I want to do that one day.' And now here I am. I can't believe it.

Tuuli studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts. Photo: @tuuli.narkle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

8. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall

For Tuuli Narkle’s measurements, the indigenous screen actress is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 56 kilograms, or 123 pounds.

9. Tuuli stars as Constable Evie Cooper in NCIS: Sydney

In 2023, joining the cast of NCIS, Tuuli Narkle stars as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper in the Sydney series. She has appeared in the first two seasons and is set to return for the upcoming third season.

10. The actress has not confirmed any relationship

While there has been speculation about Tuuli Narkle's partner, including a rumoured link to director Sherene Stewart, the actress has made no confirmation. She keeps her personal life private and does not discuss her romantic relationships.

11. Tuuli Narkle’s net worth is estimated between $1 and $5 million

According to The City Celeb, the TV drama star has an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million. She earned this through her work in television and stage performances.

Tuuli made her on-screen debut in 2021. Photo: @tuuli.narkle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What is Tuuli Narkle's race and ethnicity? The indigenous Australian actress is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent.

The indigenous Australian actress is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent. What nationality is Tuuli Narkle? The award-winning performer holds Australian nationality.

The award-winning performer holds Australian nationality. What movies has Tuuli Narkle been in? The screen actress appeared in several films, including Mystery Road: Origin .

The screen actress appeared in several films, including . Is Tuuli Narkle married? The television star is not married and has not confirmed any relationship.

Conclusion

The interest in Tuuli Narkle's age and story reflects her rising profile in acting. From early stage performances to award-winning TV work, she has steadily built a respected and inspiring career.

