Tuuli Narkle's age and story: 11 facts about the AACTA Award-winning actress
Tuuli Narkle’s age may surprise many who have followed her growing success on screen. From an early age, she aspired to tell powerful stories on screen, a goal realised when she won the 2022 AACTA Award for Mystery Road: Origin. Her rising fame since then has reflected her dedication, as she once said:
Mystery Road was an incredible opportunity, and I definitely didn’t take that lightly.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Tuuli Narkle's age and early start in acting
- 11 facts about the AACTA Award-winning actress
- 1. Tuuli Narkle is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent
- 2. She grew up with her younger sister
- 3. Her acting journey began with stage performances
- 4. Tuuli studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts
- 5. Her first on-screen role came in 2021
- 6. Mystery Road: Origin marked her breakout performance
- 7. Her interest in NCIS started as a teen
- 8. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 9. Tuuli stars as Constable Evie Cooper in NCIS: Sydney
- 10. The actress has not confirmed any relationship
- 11. Tuuli Narkle’s net worth is estimated between $1 and $5 million
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Tuuli Narkle is an Australian actress of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent, born in Western Australia in 1996.
- She won the 2022 AACTA Award for her breakout role as Mary Swan in Mystery Road: Origin.
- Since 2023, she has starred in NCIS: Sydney as Constable Evie Cooper, appearing in its debut season.
Profile summary
Full name
Tuuli Amaris Narkle
Gender
Female
Date of birth
1996
Age
29 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Western Australia
Nationality
Australian
Ethnicity
Aboriginal Australian
Siblings
Jada
College
John Curtin College of the Arts, National Institute of Dramatic Art
Profession
Actress
Net worth
$1-$5 million
Social media
Tuuli Narkle's age and early start in acting
The TV sensation was reportedly born in 1996, making her 29 years old as of 2025. While Tuuli Narkle has not publicly revealed her exact birth date, she once shared during a Q&A with the Melbourne Theatre Company that her passion for acting began at an early age. She said:
I grew up in a low socio-economic household, and some programs ran in my area...different kinds of performance and dance...One day I decided I wanted to be in my primary school’s performance assembly. I was in year three.
She continued:
So I auditioned...I was terrified but the thrill just electrified me. I got the role, and that was my first big step into [acting].
11 facts about the AACTA Award-winning actress
Below are some interesting facts about Tuuli Narkle:
1. Tuuli Narkle is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent
The award-winning actress was born in Western Australia and is of Aboriginal Australian and Finnish descent. She is a Noongar woman from the Yued and Wiilman groups, with ancestral ties to the York and Goldfields regions.
2. She grew up with her younger sister
Although the Australian actress has not revealed the identities of her parents, she shared in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald that they raised her and her younger sister. She said:
I grew up with my mum, mostly – my dad was kind of in and out – and I have a little sister, Jada.
3. Her acting journey began with stage performances
Before she began appearing in movies, Tuuli Narkle launched her career on stage, portraying Ruby in Stolen by Jane Harrison. She later appeared in Black is the New White before taking on the roles of Evonne Goolagong Cawley in Sunshine Super Girl and Helen in The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.
4. Tuuli studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts
She studied acting at John Curtin College of the Arts and trained in classical, contemporary, and character dance at the Charlesworth Ballet Institute. Tuuli later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in 2018.
5. Her first on-screen role came in 2021
As listed on her IMDb profile, the film star made her on-screen debut in 2021, playing Amelia in the ABC comedy series All My Friends Are Racist. The five-episode drama followed two young women of color navigating friendship, identity, and social politics.
6. Mystery Road: Origin marked her breakout performance
Still one of the most notable TV shows with Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road: Origin marked her breakout performance. She won the 2022 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for her role as Mary Swan and later reprised the character in the series’ second season.
7. Her interest in NCIS started as a teen
The Mystery Road star has been a long-time fan of NCIS and its original central characters, often watching the show with her mum. She told National Indigenous Times:
I remember watching it in high school and being like, 'God, I want to do that one day.' And now here I am. I can't believe it.
8. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall
For Tuuli Narkle’s measurements, the indigenous screen actress is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 56 kilograms, or 123 pounds.
9. Tuuli stars as Constable Evie Cooper in NCIS: Sydney
In 2023, joining the cast of NCIS, Tuuli Narkle stars as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper in the Sydney series. She has appeared in the first two seasons and is set to return for the upcoming third season.
10. The actress has not confirmed any relationship
While there has been speculation about Tuuli Narkle's partner, including a rumoured link to director Sherene Stewart, the actress has made no confirmation. She keeps her personal life private and does not discuss her romantic relationships.
11. Tuuli Narkle’s net worth is estimated between $1 and $5 million
According to The City Celeb, the TV drama star has an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million. She earned this through her work in television and stage performances.
Frequently asked questions
- What is Tuuli Narkle's race and ethnicity? The indigenous Australian actress is of Noongar Aboriginal and Finnish descent.
- What nationality is Tuuli Narkle? The award-winning performer holds Australian nationality.
- What movies has Tuuli Narkle been in? The screen actress appeared in several films, including Mystery Road: Origin.
- Is Tuuli Narkle married? The television star is not married and has not confirmed any relationship.
Conclusion
The interest in Tuuli Narkle's age and story reflects her rising profile in acting. From early stage performances to award-winning TV work, she has steadily built a respected and inspiring career.
