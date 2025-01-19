Who is Benson Boone? Age and biography of the rising star

Benson Boone's age has become a hot topic of interest among fans following his opening performance at Wembley Stadium during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. This remarkable event marked a critical point in his career, catapulting him into the heart of the international music scene.

Benson Boone caught the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who signed him to Night Street Records. Photo: @bensonboone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Benson Boone is a popular award-winning singer and songwriter best known for his hit singles, In the Stars, Ghost Town, and Beautiful Things. He skyrocketed to fame after his engaging content on TikTok and performance on American Idol.

Benson Boone's profile summary

Full name Benson James Boone Gender Male Date of birth June 25, 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Monroe, Washington, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Kerry and Nate Boone Siblings Kaylee, Natalee, Emma, and Claire Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon Education Monroe High School, Brigham Young University Profession Singer, content creator Net worth $1 million (approx) Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Benson Boone's age and early life

Benson James Boone (22 years old as of 2025) was born to Kerry and Nate Boone on June 25, 2002. He was raised alongside his four sisters, Kaylee, Natalee, Emma, and Claire. Natalee graduated from the University of Utah, while Kaylee is known as a mental health advocate and feminist.

Where is Benson Boone from?

Benson Boone's hometown is Monroe, Washington, United States, where he was born and raised. During an interview with Bringin' It Backward, the hitmaker expressed that he was a pretty active kid learning to play the piano at an early age. He said,

I was literally such a crazy kid; I had so much energy, and the only two things I would ever do sitting down were piano and drawing.

Benson Boone at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Source: Original

Benson Boone's education

Benson attended Monroe High School and was a member of the school's competitive diving team. After graduating, the American singer enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho but left after a semester to focus on his music career.

Benson Boone's career

Benson Boone's music career began unexpectedly during his junior year when he participated in a high school Battle of the Bands competition, where he discovered his singing talent. In 2021, Boone auditioned for American Idol, where he impressed the judges but ultimately chose to leave the competition to focus on his musical journey.

Boone released his debut single, Ghost Town, in October 2021, which quickly gained popularity and solidified his presence in the music industry. Following this success, he released two EPs and his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, featuring the hit single Beautiful Things, which topped the charts globally.

Benson Boone's songs

Benson Boone has significantly impacted the music industry. Below are some of his hit singles;

In The Stars

Cry

Beautiful Things

Pretty Slowly

Before You

To Love Someone

Sugar Sweet

Benson Boone at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch held at nya West in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Did Benson Boone win the American Idol?

The Monroe native did not win American Idol, but Chayce Beckham won during that season. Boone participated in Season 19 of the singing reality show 2021 and made it to the Top 24, but he quit before the competition ended.

Boone expressed that he wanted to focus on his music career independently and did not want to show people a side he was not. He said;

It was a very hard choice. I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not.

What is Benson Boone's net worth?

According to Prestige Online and Kemi Filani, Benson Boone's net worth is around $1 million. His wealth primarily stemmed from his successful career in music and content creation.

FAQs

Benson James Boone is a famous musician behind the chart-topping hits Beautiful Things and Slow It Down. Below are the frequently asked questions about the celebrity.

Benson Boone at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch held at nya West in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

What is Benson Boone's height and weight?

Benson Boone is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 68 kilograms (approximately). He has brown eyes and hair.

Is Benson Boone gay?

Benson's sexuality is straight. However, there has been speculation regarding Boone's sexuality, particularly following an incident where he was accused of "queerbaiting" after performing in a revealing outfit at a concert.

Who is Benson Boone's wife?

Benson Boone is not married as of 2025. However, he is dating Maggie Thurmon, an actress and internet personality. The couple made their relationship public by sharing a kiss at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Is Benson Boone Christian?

Boone is a Christian and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. He grew up in Washington State as the only boy in a Mormon family with four sisters, significantly influencing his music and songwriting.

Benson Boone at iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Benson had a close relationship with his Grandmother & wrote In The Stars for her.

for her. Benson Boone found his voice after joining a band for his school talent show.

Boone designed all of his album artworks.

Before his music career took off, Boone planned to study architecture at college.

Benson Boone's age of 22 highlights not only his impressive accomplishments but also the exciting journey that lies ahead. With each new release, he proves that age is just a number for talent and creativity. As he navigates the music industry, fans eagerly anticipate what this young artist will bring next, further solidifying his place among rising stars.

Source: Briefly News