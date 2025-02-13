Since joining Fox News in 2014, Gillian Turner has impressed audiences with her sharp political analysis and in-depth reporting. As one of the network’s most prominent journalists, many wonder who Gillian Turner is married to.

Gillian Turner and her husband, Alex Kramer. Photo: @gillianhturner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Gillian Turner served on the White House National Security Council.

served on the Her spouse, Alex Kramer is a skilled design leader and entrepreneur .

and . The journalist has two children with her husband.

with her husband. Gillian holds dual nationalities.

Profile summary

Full name Gillian Turner Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1982 Age 42 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Current residence Washington, D.C., USA Nationality South African-American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Alex Kramer Children 2 University Columbia University, University of Cape Town Profession Journalist Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Gillian Turner married to?

The Fox News correspondent's husband is Alex Kramer. While details about their relationship, including Gillian Turner's wedding, remain private, the couple met in Cape Town, South Africa.

Although Alex keeps much of his personal life private, his wife often shares moments with him on social media coupled with romantic messages. In one post from 14 April 2019, she celebrated his birthday on Instagram with the caption:

Happy happy birthday to the world’s best husband, dog dad, & braai master!!! [Cheers] to another year ahead together filled with adventures.

Facts about Alex Kramer. Photo: @gillianhturner (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Gillian Turner's husband do?

As mentioned on Behance and his LinkedIn page, Alex Kramer is a skilled design leader and entrepreneur. Originally from South Africa, he graduated from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business in Cape Town with a double major in Art Direction and Graphic Design.

He co-founded Strika Entertainment, served as creative director at Capital One, and has collaborated with several startups. Alex is the Vice President of Design and Marketing at Optoro

Does Gillian Turner have a baby?

According to Pop Culture, Gillian Turner has two children with her husband, Alex Kramer. Their daughter, Lucia "Coco" Rose Kramer, was born on 17 July 2021. She announced her birth on Instagram, stating:

Baby Coco made her debut on 7.17.21 and we've never been happier in our entire lives! 6lbs & 13oz of love. Her full name is Lucia Rose Kramer.

On 9 December 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, a boy named Jack.

Gillian Turner and her daughter. Photo: @gillianhturner (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Gillian Turner's educational background

The renowned reporter's profile on the official Fox website shows that she studied in Manhattan before earning a bachelor's in Comparative Politics from Columbia University in 2005. She later pursued a master's in African Security Studies at the University of Cape Town, graduating in 2012.

Exploring the career of Gillian on Fox

Gillian is a journalist and news correspondent for Fox News, covering State Department and foreign policy issues. She joined the network in 2014, reporting on international and domestic matters related to the US State Department.

She has also frequently filled in as an anchor on programs like FOX News Sunday, Special Report, America’s Newsroom, and America Reports. Although she has covered major stories, Turner initially felt uncertain about her role. In a 2023 Q&A with Fox News, she shared:

I first did TV news as a commentator on foreign policy and national security stories before becoming a full-time journalist. I used to feel very insecure about that resume...But over time, I’ve come to appreciate my own professional experience and background as a blessing and a real advantage to my work.

Gillian Turner's net worth

According to Just Richest and Wiki Bio Worth, the media personality has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. This places Gillian Turner’s salary at $300,000 annually.

She amassed her wealth through her career in journalism, including her work as a Fox News correspondent and her previous role at the White House National Security Council.

Alex Kramer and his wife. Photo: @gillianhturner (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What nationality is Gillian Turner? She holds dual nationalities: American and South African, having been born in Cape Town before acquiring US citizenship.

She holds dual nationalities: American and South African, having been born in Cape Town before acquiring US citizenship. How tall is Gillian Turner? Her height is listed as 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and her weight approximately 56 kilograms (123 lbs).

Her height is listed as 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and her weight approximately 56 kilograms (123 lbs). Who are Gillian Turner's parents? She has chosen to keep her parents’ identities strictly private.

Gillian Turner is married to Alex Kramer. Though she values privacy, her success in journalism and family life continues to inspire curiosity and admiration.

