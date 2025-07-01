Who is Craig Coyne? Meet the actor‑writer married to Barbara Bush

Craig Coyne gained national attention in 2018 when he married former U.S. First Daughter Barbara Bush. Their union has drawn public interest, and Barbara has described their relationship as:

It’s been a very sweet romance.

Key takeaways

Craig Coyne is an American actor, screenwriter, and director, known for Jarhead and projects with Comedy Central.

known for and projects with Comedy Central. He was born to Darlene and Edward Coyne Jr. and has two siblings, Edward III and Kathleen.

and has two siblings, Edward III and Kathleen. He met Barbara Bush in 2017 and married her in a private ceremony at the Bush compound in October 2018.

and married her in a private ceremony at the Bush compound in October 2018. The couple has two children, including their daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, born in September 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Craig Louis Coyne Gender Male Date of birth April 4, 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Darlene Coyne Father Edward James Coyne Jr. III Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Barbara Pierce Bush Children 2 School Pope High School University Vanderbilt University Profession Actor, screenwriter, director Net worth $1.5 million

Craig Coyne is a native of Nashville, Tennessee

Barbara Bush’s husband hails from Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on April 4, 1982, to Edward James Coyne Jr., a businessman, and Darlene Coyne, a family nurse practitioner.

Though born in Nashville, Craig Coyne’s parents raised him in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside his older brother, Edward James III, and younger sister, Kathleen.

Where did Craig Coyne go to college?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Craig Coyne graduated from the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, though his course of study was not disclosed. This came after he completed high school at Alan C. Pope High School in East Cobb.

Craig Coyne is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry

His IMDb profile shows that he works as an actor, screenwriter, and director. He began his entertainment career after briefly serving as a page in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His first acting credit came in the 2005 war drama Jarhead, and since then, Craig Coyne's movies include Lonelygirl15, The Snowtown Murders, and Look at Me.

Craig has also written and directed comedic content, including the Funny or Die series Ask Play, and sold a live-action comedy, Doin’ Good, to Comedy Central. He developed the play Delusions of Grammar, which was selected for the 2016 William Inge Theatre Festival.

The filmmaker met his future wife on a group blind date arranged by friends in November 2017 while she was in Atlanta. In a 2018 interview with People, Barbara Bush recalled:

My friend knew his friend, so it was very blind. It was a group first date, and they tried to give us our space. But it was so blind that I didn't know what he looked like...so I went up to two guys before him in the lobby, asking if they were him. And then, luckily, a really handsome guy walked in, [and] it was him.

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne had a private family wedding

Craig and Barbara were married in a private ceremony on October 7, 2018, five weeks after their engagement. The ceremony, held at the Bush family’s Walker’s Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, had only 20 close relatives in attendance.

The couple chose the short timeline to ensure Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, could attend. Barbara told Today:

It was wonderful. It was everything we wanted. It was small and in a place where we have grown up and have so many incredible memories, in Maine. We just wanted to make sure we could do it while my grandfather was still healthy.

In April 2019, the couple held a second celebration at the Bush family’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, with around 200 guests, according to Daily Mail.

Did Barbara Bush Coyne have a baby?

The former U.S. First Daughter and her husband have two children. Their first, Cora Georgia Coyne, was born in September 2021, followed by their son, Edward Finn Coyne, on August 4, 2024.

In a post on Instagram welcoming the birth of Barbara Pierce Bush’s baby, her father, former President George W. Bush, shared the news, writing:

Welcome to the world, Edward Finn Coyne. @laurawbush and I are proud grandparents of our newest blessing, born on August 4 and lovingly named in honour of his great-grandfathers. Congratulations to Barbara, Craig, and big sister Cora Georgia.

Craig Coyne's net worth is lower than Barbara Bush's

As cited by BOL News, Craig Coyne’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, earned through his work as an actor, screenwriter, and director.

This is lower than that of his wife, Barbara Bush, whose net worth is estimated at $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What does George Bush's daughter Barbara do for a living?

Barbara is a global health advocate, author, and co-founder of the nonprofit Global Health Corps, where she serves as the board chair. The organisation provides opportunities for young professionals to fight for global health equity.

As an author, Barbara has co-published Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life. The memoir chronicles Jenna and Barbara's lives as they shared behind-the-scenes of their lives and their family.

Frequently asked questions

Is Barbara Bush still married to Craig Coyne? The couple remained married after tying the knot on October 7, 2018.

The couple remained married after tying the knot on October 7, 2018. Who are Craig Coyne’s children? The actor shares two children with his wife, Cora and Edward.

The actor shares two children with his wife, Cora and Edward. How old was Barbara Bush when she married? She married shortly before her 37th birthday.

Despite his career in film and television, Craig Coyne gained wider attention through his marriage to Barbara Bush. He continues to pursue a quiet path in entertainment, away from the spotlight of the Bush family legacy.

Source: Briefly News