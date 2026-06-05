Fergus Slattery Death: Tributes Pour In As Ireland And Lions Rugby Legend Dies Aged 77
- The rugby world is mourning the loss of Fergus Slattery, one of Ireland’s greatest-ever players and a British and Irish Lions legend, who has died at the age of 77
- Tributes have poured in from former clubs, rugby officials and teammates who remembered his leadership, humility and impact on the game
- The former Ireland captain enjoyed a remarkable career that included Lions tours to South Africa and New Zealand and a Triple Crown triumph with Ireland
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Former Ireland captain and British and Irish Lions great Fergus Slattery has died at the age of 77.
The Irish Times reports that the news was confirmed by Blackrock College RFC on 4 June 2026. Slattery is widely regarded as one of the finest rugby players Ireland has ever produced. During an international career spanning 14 years, he earned 61 caps for Ireland and captained the national side 18 times.
His death has prompted tributes from across the rugby community, with many remembering both his achievements on the field and his character away from it.
Fergus Slattery remembered as an Irish rugby icon
In a statement, Blackrock College RFC paid tribute to one of its most celebrated figures.
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“Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons,” the club said.
“There are players who wear a jersey and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours.”
The club described Slattery as a player of “extraordinary intelligence, courage and relentless competitiveness” who represented rugby “at its purest”.
Blackrock added that he played “with ferocity and grace, but without ego or theatre” and earned admiration from teammates, opponents and supporters alike.
Ireland captain enjoyed a glittering rugby career
Born in Dun Laoghaire, south of Dublin, Slattery made his Ireland debut against South Africa in 1970.
He went on to become one of the defining players of his generation. He helped Ireland secure the Triple Crown in 1982 and captained the team during a successful 1979 tour of Australia, where Ireland won seven of eight matches, including both Tests against the Wallabies.
Slattery also made a lasting mark in the famous red jersey of the British and Irish Lions. He featured on the historic 1971 tour to New Zealand and was a key member of the unbeaten 1974 Lions squad in South Africa, known as the “Invincibles”.
In 2007, he was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to the sport.
Tributes pour in following Fergus Slattery's death
Irish Rugby Football Union president John O'Driscoll described Slattery as “a giant of Irish rugby”.
“His leadership, skill and unwavering commitment to the jersey set standards that continue to inspire generations of players,” O'Driscoll said.
“Off the field, he carried himself with humility and integrity, embodying the very best values of our game.”
The British and Irish Lions also honoured Slattery, describing him as “an inspiration both on and off the pitch”.
Slattery is survived by his wife Margot, his children and grandchildren. His legacy remains firmly woven into the history of Irish and international rugby.
His achievements placed him among rugby’s most respected figures. From leading Ireland to representing the Lions on some of the sport’s biggest stages, he left a lasting impact that continues to inspire players and supporters around the world.
Rugby world mourns another coaching great
Briefly News also reported that rugby league legend and former England and Wales coach John Kear died at the age of 71 after attending the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
Tributes poured in from across the sport, with the Rugby Football League, former clubs and colleagues remembering Kear's contributions as a player, coach and broadcaster. His death marked another significant loss for the rugby community, which has recently been mourning several iconic figures from the game.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).