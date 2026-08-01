Scot James, a 34-year-old rugby player from Maesteg, died on 26 July after being airlifted from Turkey to Wales

His family released a heartbreaking tribute through police, describing him as the centre of their world

The UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it is supporting the family and liaising with Turkish authorities

The family of British rugby player Scot James has released a public tribute following his death on Sunday, 27 July, days after he was flown back to the United Kingdom following an alleged attack during a family holiday in Turkey.

James, 34, from Maesteg, was transported back to Wales by air ambulance on Friday, 25 July, and passed away at The Royal Glamorgan Hospital. South Wales Police are understood to be investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family's heartbreaking tribute to Scot James

His family stated police were investigating, describing James as "at the centre of our family" and deeply loved by all who knew him.

"He was a devoted son, grandson, brother, partner, father, uncle and friend, whose kindness and loyalty touched countless lives," the statement read. "He had a warm heart, a great sense of humour, and a natural ability to bring people together, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The family also addressed the grief they are now navigating together:

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"As a family, we are heartbroken by his loss. No words can truly express the pain we are experiencing or the void his passing has left in our lives. We will treasure the time we shared with him and hold him close in our hearts always."

They added: "Although Scot's life was taken far too soon, the love he gave, and the impact he had on those around him, will never be forgotten."

FCDO confirms support for James' family

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

"We are supporting the family of a British national who died following an incident in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities," an FCDO spokesperson said.

The family concluded their statement by requesting privacy during the mourning period:

"We respectfully ask that our family's privacy is honoured as we grieve together and begin to come to terms with this devastating loss." They also thanked those who offered support and the medical staff who cared for James throughout the ordeal.

Source: Briefly News