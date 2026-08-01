SA Rugby president Mark Alexander addressed the All Blacks' official welcome event at Cape Town Stadium ahead of the eight-match tour

Alexander paid tribute to defining moments across more than 80 years of Springbok and All Blacks contests on both sides of the world

The SA Rugby president singled out captains Siya Kolisi and Ardie Savea as ambassadors who embody the values binding the two nations

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has described the Springbok-All Blacks contest as rugby's greatest rivalry, built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to raising the standards of the game.

Alexander delivered his remarks on Friday at the official welcome event for New Zealand's squad at Cape Town Stadium, held ahead of the eight-match Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

"This occasion is more than a contest of skill and tradition; it is a celebration of respect, heritage and the enduring spirit that binds our nations through the game we cherish," Alexander said.

Historic moments that define the rivalry

Alexander mapped out five encounters he regards as the defining chapters of the rivalry's history. He began with the 1937 Springbok tour of New Zealand, when South Africa became the first team to win a series on Kiwi soil, before moving to the 1981 "Flour Bomb Test" in Auckland, remembered as much for the anti-apartheid protests outside the ground as for the dramatic conclusion on the field.

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He also cited the 1995 Rugby World Cup final in Johannesburg, where Nelson Mandela presented the trophy to Francois Pienaar as a symbol of national unity, the 1996 All Blacks series victory in South Africa — their first ever — as a turning point in the modern era, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris, where the Springboks edged New Zealand in a contest he described as reaffirming the rivalry's global significance.

"Our two nations stand proudly as the most successful teams in Rugby World Cup history," he said. "Time and again, South Africa and New Zealand have brought the best out of each other, not only in competition, but in the way we elevate the standards of the game itself."

Kolisi and Savea held up as ambassadors

Alexander made specific mention of the relationship between the two current captains, Siya Kolisi and Ardie Savea, describing them as friends whose leadership reflects the values the tour seeks to promote.

"Their leadership embodies the values of respect, humility and sportsmanship, reminding us that rugby's greatest strength lies not only in rivalry, but in the friendships and shared purpose it creates," he said.

Alexander also thanked the All Blacks for participating in a coaching clinic with the Stormers before the welcome event, and expressed hope that the tour would inspire future generations of players in both countries.

Source: Briefly News