SA Rugby launched a schools competition to find a uniquely South African answer to the All Blacks' haka for the tour matches

The All Blacks' eight-match tour of South Africa begins on 7 August, ending a 30-year wait for tours between the two nations

Four winning schools will perform their war-cries at each franchise match before the Test series kicks off on 22 August at Ellis Park

SA Rugby has devised a homegrown response to the All Blacks' iconic haka ahead of New Zealand's highly anticipated tour of South Africa, which begins on 7 August 2025.

To mark the occasion, SA Rugby ran a competition open to schools across the country, inviting submissions of war-cries that could serve as a local counterpart to the haka at each of the four franchise matches. The initiative drew scores of entries, and four winning schools have been selected to perform at the respective matches.

All Blacks' 8-Match tour schedule

The touring All Blacks will open their campaign against the Stormers in Cape Town on 7 August. Matches against the Sharks and the Bulls will follow before the first Test of the series at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 22 August. A midweek fixture against the Lions precedes the remaining three Tests, with the series concluding in Baltimore, USA.

The tour marks the resumption of a traditional rivalry that has been absent from South African soil for three decades. For the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions, there is added motivation: no South African provincial side has defeated the All Blacks on home soil since the 1976 tour.

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On their last provincial tour of South Africa in 1996, New Zealand went unbeaten across four matches, winning three and drawing one, before claiming the Test series two matches to one — their first series victory in South Africa.

"Rugby's Greatest Rivalry"

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander highlighted the importance of the upcoming tour, describing the Springboks' rivalry with the All Blacks as one of the sport's most iconic fixtures.

According to Alexander, the clash extends far beyond the result on the scoreboard, representing a rich legacy built on decades of tradition, history and unforgettable encounters. He said the rivalry has consistently delivered matches that have shaped rugby, showcasing exceptional skill, determination and resilience while inspiring generations of players and fans.

Alexander also emphasised the values that define the famous contest. He said the rivalry is celebrated not only for its fierce competitiveness but also for the respect, sportsmanship and commitment to excellence displayed by both teams throughout their long-standing history.

Source: Briefly News