Four Springboks have earned places in a standout Nations Championship selection after South Africa's unbeaten start to the tournament

Several Bok stars impressed in different roles as Rassie Erasmus rotated his squad across the opening three matches

The selections came despite Rassie Erasmus rotating heavily through his squad as South Africa remained unbeaten in the competition

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Four Bok stars rewarded after unbeaten Nations Championship run. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's unbeaten start to the 2026 Nations Championship has been recognised by the inclusion of four Springboks in a standout team selected after the opening three rounds of the competition. The XV highlights players who have delivered consistent performances for their countries during the tournament, with the Springboks enjoying the joint-highest representation.

Springboks dominate Nations Championship XV

Ruck.co.uk selected the team following the first three rounds, featuring players from South Africa, France, New Zealand, Scotland, England, Argentina, Ireland and Australia.

Jesse Kriel earned a place at outside centre after scoring a try in each of South Africa's victories over England, Scotland and Wales. He was among the few players retained throughout the three-Test stretch.

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Kurt-Lee Arendse was named on the left wing after crossing the try line against England and Wales despite featuring in only two matches.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Malcolm Marx recognised

Pieter-Steph du Toit was selected after captaining the Springboks and moving into the second row following injuries to Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Malcolm Marx completed South Africa's representatives at hooker. Ruck.co.uk described him as "one of the most complete hookers in the game" after his strong displays, including a try in the opening-round victory at Ellis Park.

Four Springboks have been rewarded for South Africa's unbeaten Nations Championship start after being named in a standout XV following the opening 3 rounds. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Nations Championship recognition for South Africa

South Africa's four selections underline the impact of Rassie Erasmus' squad during the opening rounds despite extensive rotation. The recognition comes as the world champions continue building momentum in the competition.

Springboks receive major flyhalf boost before Rugby Championship

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has provided an encouraging update on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's recovery ahead of the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus confirmed the 23-year-old is expected to travel with the Springbok squad to Buenos Aires for the clash against Argentina on 8 August after recovering from the injury he suffered.

Source: Briefly News