Is Perdita Weeks' disability real? 11 key facts about the Magnum P.I. star

Perdita Weeks' disability is not real. The Welsh actress who portrays the fierce Juliet Higgins in the Magnum P.I. reboot series had a limp in one episode of the 96-episode crime drama. She started acting in the early 1990s with appearances in UK productions.

Perdita Weeks attends the 2023 NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on January 15, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Steven Simione (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Perdita Weeks is best known for her main role as the ex-MI6 agent Juliet Higgins in the CBS/NBC reboot of the series Magnum P.I., which ran for five seasons.

which ran for five seasons. She is a native of Cardiff, Wales, where she grew up with her siblings, Honeysuckle Weeks and Rollo Weeks, who are also actors.

Weeks has a background in art history, which she studied at the Courtauld Institute in London.

Perdita Weeks' profile summary

Full name Perdita Rose Annunziata Weeks Date of birth December 25, 1985 Age 39 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Cardiff, Glamorgan, Wales, United Kingdom Parents Robin Weeks, Susan Wade Weeks Siblings Rollo Weeks, Honeysuckle Weeks Education Courtauld Institute in London (Art History) Roedean School in East Sussex Profession Actress, director Net worth Approx. $4 million to $6 million Social media Instagram

Top 11 facts about Perdita Weeks

Perdita has enjoyed a long acting career spanning over three decades on English and American screens. Learn more about the Welsh actress beyond the screen with these 11 facts:

1. Perdita Weeks does not have a hip disability

The Welsh actress does not have a real-life disability or serious long-term physical condition. The speculation started when her Magnum P.I. character Juliet Higgins had a limp in episode 13 of the show's second season, titled Mondays are for Murders.

Juliet pretends to have a limp in the episode to avoid participating in a murder investigation alongside Thomas Magnum. Rick is curious why she faked an injury to get out of an undercover assignment.

Five facts about actress Perdita Weeks. Photo: Jim Spellman on Getty Images (modified by author)

2. Weeks was raised in the English countryside

Perdita was born and raised in Cardiff, Glamorgan, Wales. She still calls the UK home with a house in West Sussex, where she lives when she is not filming. She briefly lived in Paris during the filming of the 2014 found footage horror movie As Above, So Below (2014), was in Dublin, Ireland, during the filming of The Tudor (2007-2008), and resided in Hawaii during the filming of Magnum P.I.

3. Perdita's siblings are in show business

Perdita has two siblings in the entertainment industry, including her older sister Honeysuckle Weeks and her younger brother Rollo Weeks. Honeysuckle is known for her role as Samantha Stewart in Foyle's War, while Rollo has appeared in Girl with a Pearl Earring as Frans and The Little Vampire as Rudolph.

The actress and her sister Honeysuckle worked together in Rag Nymph, a 1997 adaptation of Catherine Cookson's novel The Rag Nymph. Perdita portrayed the younger version of Millie, and Honeysuckle was the character's older version.

Honeysuckle Weeks during the Specsavers Crime Thriller Awards ITV3 at the Grosvenor Hotel on October 21, 2009, in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale (modified by author)

4. Perdita Weeks' measurements

The Welsh actress is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) tall according to her IMDb profile. Perdita has a generally slender build and maintains an active lifestyle with outdoor activities like hiking, as seen from her social media posts.

5. Perdita has an art history background

The Welsh actress graduated from Roedean School in East Sussex, then enrolled at the prestigious Courtauld Institute of Art in London to pursue Art History. Perdita originally planned to become an art curator before she chose to follow in her sister's footsteps as an actress.

Perdita Weeks attends the Sunset On The Beach event at Queen's Surf Beach on September 19, 2019, in Waikiki, Hawaii. Photo: Darryl Oumi (modified by author)

6. Perdita Weeks has never been married

Perdita does not have a husband and has yet to walk down the aisle. There were also speculations that Weeks welcomed twins, but the actress has since debunked the rumours. She clarified in a 2019 tweet, writing:

When you have to spend your Monday morning reporting the myriad false mentions on the internet of your "husband" and "children." You'd think I would remember getting married and birthing twin boys... #oldfakenews.

7. Perdita started as a child actress

Weeks started appearing in commercials as a child. In 1993, when she was 8 years old, she had an uncredited role alongside her older sister in the 1993 series Goggle Eyes. At 10, she had roles in Loving as Moira and The Shadowy Third as Dottie. In 1996, Perdita appeared in Robert Rylands' Last Journey as Sue and The Cold Light of Day as Anna Tour.

Perdita Weeks during the Magnum P.I. press tour in January 2023. Photo: Maarten de Boer (modified by author)

8. Weeks had her Hollywood breakthrough in the 2010s

Perdita Weeks' early roles were in UK top movies and TV shows, including an episode of Midsomer Murders (2003), Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking (2004) and Miss Potter (2006).

She portrayed her first major Hollywood role as Mary Boleyn in The Tudors (2007-2008). Perdita was the lead in the 2014 found footage horror film 'As Above, So Below' and portrayed Kira in the 2018 sci-fi feature film Ready Player One.

Her prominence on American screens rose in 2018 when she was cast as Juliet Higgins in the CBS/NBC reboot series Magnum P.I., a main role which spanned 96 episodes. The show aired for five seasons from 2018 to January 2024. Perdita also made her directorial debut on the 18th episode of Magnum P.I. during the show's final season.

Perdita Weeks at the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival: TV Series Party on June 15, 2019, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

9. Perdita did some of her stunts in Magnum P.I.

Perdita Weeks gained enough martial arts skills from friends and family to perform some of her stunts in the action-packed Magnum P.I. reboot. She told NBC in May 2023 that she did many of the fight sequences herself, but stunt doubles are also used to reduce the number of takes and minimise the risk of injury.

They don't let me crash through things — tables, glass, etc... It takes approximately five women to make one Higgins.

Her character, Juliet Higgins, is a former MI-6 operative. She becomes the caretaker for the Hawaiian estate of writer Robin Masters, where private investigator Thomas Magnum lives and works. Higgins develops a partnership with Magnum and becomes an official case partner before their relationship turns romantic.

Perdita Weeks on the set of Magnum P.I. Photo: Zach Dougan (modified by author)

10. Weeks has a playful rapport with co-star Jay Hernandez on and off the screen

Jay Hernandez portrays Thomas Magnum, a role originally played by Tom Selleck in the 1980s. Perdita gets along with Hernandez in real life. They have maintained a playful rapport since they met during their chemistry read in 2018 on the Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank. In their February 2023 joint interview with TV Guide, Jay said:

Honestly, I feel like [the writers] just sit around the set and listen to us bicker at each other, because we're constantly arguing about something. She thinks she's always right, and I know I'm always right, and so that's the dynamic.

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on January 15, 2023, in Pasadena. Photo: Benjo Arwas (modified by author)

11. Weeks voiced a video game character

Perdita voiced Morgan le Fay in the 2019 adventure game Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey. The video game is set in Victorian London in 1888 during the time of the infamous Whitechapel Murders, also known as the Jack the Ripper Killings. Her character, Morgan le Fay, is a cursed sorceress inhabiting the body of a dog.

What happened to Perdita Weeks?

Perdita Weeks is still active in the entertainment industry. After "riding off into the sunset" when Magnum P.I. concluded in early 2024, she made a short appearance in Fountain of Youth (2025) as Harold's Lawyer. Her other 2025 role is Tina Keys in the British crime drama series The Gold.

Perdita Weeks attends CBS Television Studios Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 19, 2018 in San Diego. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Conclusion

Perdita Weeks' disability and other unfounded rumours about her life have been debunked. The actress is known for keeping her personal life out of the spotlight as she continues to showcase her on-screen talent.

