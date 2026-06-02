A South African accountant who relocated to New Zealand shared a detailed breakdown of the financial differences between the two countries

From cheap prescriptions to automatic retirement savings, the list showed how differently the two countries are set up

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some questioning her points on VAT and others saying the comparison had them thinking of moving

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A woman from SA living in NZ. Images: @jodeebonga

Source: TikTok

A South African accountant living in New Zealand has gone viral after sharing a side-by-side breakdown of the financial differences between her home country and her new one. She posted the comparison along with photos of her life in New Zealand.

For someone who spent years working with numbers in South Africa, the differences she listed were both eye-opening and relatable.

How money works differently in NZ

Her first point was about pricing. In New Zealand, the price you see is the price you pay, GST included. In South Africa, prices are often listed excluding VAT, meaning you only see the real total at checkout. She said it still messes with her brain. From there, she listed eight more differences that painted a detailed picture of two very different financial systems.

She noted that New Zealanders are more open and casual about talking about salaries, something that feels quite different from the more structured and private way South Africans approach the topic.

On credit, she said New Zealand has a strong debit culture with less obsession around credit cards and loyalty rewards.

Healthcare was another major difference. New Zealand has a publicly funded health system where GP visits still cost a small amount, but private insurance is optional. In South Africa, medical aid is almost non-negotiable for anyone wanting access to quality private care.

She also touched on ACC, New Zealand's accident compensation scheme, which covers treatment and income support for injuries, including those during childbirth.

On retirement, she explained that New Zealand's KiwiSaver is automatically set up for workers with employer contributions built in, while South Africa's retirement planning requires much more active effort through retirement annuities or pension funds.

View the TikTok photos below:

SA reacts to NZ vs SA money breakdown

People had plenty to say after TikToker @jodeebonga shared her photos:

@Ruan Real Estate explained:

"Only service businesses don't include VAT, but it's included in the stores."

@Ship joked:

"Ssssshhhhh don't tell anyone."

@J_Wilkins01 said:

"I should visit NZ one day."

@The_Real_Waxman asked:

"Why did you leave South Africa?"

@Crispy responded:

"Which rocks do you live under? Do Australia next 🙏"

@Hews & Ayez wrote:

"Wow, those are definitely some wild changes to get used to. I hope you're enjoying NZ. I always moan about it, but compared to some countries we're fine."

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recently reported on a South African woman living in South Korea who shared a moment on a bus that left people back home both heartbroken. Two European countries are actively looking for skilled South Africans, and the salary and benefits package being offered had people excited.

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Source: Briefly News