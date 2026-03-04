Benni McCarthy has opened up about whether he would ever take charge of Kaizer Chiefs, addressing speculation during a recent media appearance.

The subject surfaced while McCarthy was speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide with Robert Marawa. The interview primarily focused on the release of his autobiography, Benni: From Gangland to Greatness, but the discussion soon shifted toward the domestic football landscape and his coaching ambitions.

McCarthy addresses Chiefs speculation

When Marawa referenced Amakhosi’s ongoing coaching conversations and asked if he would be open to a move to Naturena, McCarthy was unequivocal. The former striker stressed that he does not engage in speculation unless there is formal interest.

According to McCarthy, the absence of contact from Chiefs suggests the club is content with its current setup. He remarked that in football, a club only “knocks on your door” when it is dissatisfied — and no such approach has been made to him.

He further dismissed hypothetical scenarios, noting that he has previously been linked with major roles — including a near appointment at Orlando Pirates after his retirement — but nothing materialised. As a result, he no longer entertains “what-if” discussions.

McCarthy made it clear that if Chiefs are genuinely interested, they know how to reach him and formalise discussions. In the absence of that, he views ongoing speculation as mere rumour.

Opinion on the Bafana Bafana post

Turning to the national team, McCarthy was asked whether he would pursue the South Africa national soccer team job once current coach Hugo Broos steps down after the FIFA World Cup.

Rather than positioning himself as a candidate, McCarthy endorsed Pitso Mosimane for the role. He described Mosimane as the most accomplished coach the country has produced and expressed the view that he merits another opportunity to lead the national side.

In essence, McCarthy’s stance is pragmatic: no formal offer, no speculation — and when it comes to Bafana Bafana’s future, he believes Mosimane is the right man for the job.

