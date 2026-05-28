Brandon Petersen: Kaizer Chiefs Star Speaks After Being Left Out of Bafana Bafana’s World Cup Squad
Brandon Petersen has finally reacted on social media after being overlooked for Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup squad.
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The Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper and skipper was among six players omitted from the travelling group set to head to Mexico this weekend.
Petersen speaks after World Cup snub
Bafana Bafana supporters have voiced their frustration online following Brandon Petersen’s exclusion from the FIFA World Cup squad announcement.
Some fans even accused coach Hugo Broos of bias against Kaizer Chiefs, especially after only one Amakhosi player secured a place in the final selection.
Despite the disappointment, Petersen chose to focus on supporting his teammate. The goalkeeper, who recorded 15 clean sheets this season, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories congratulating Bradley Cross for making the squad.
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Cross is one of two uncapped players included in the team for the tournament.
“So happy and proud of you, my brother,” Petersen wrote.
Kaizer Chiefs supporters quickly flooded the comments section with words of encouragement for the goalkeeper after his omission.
One fan commented: “We are fully behind you and excited to see what you do next season.” Another added: “Stay strong, you’ve had a fantastic campaign and proved your quality.”
Left watching from the outside
Petersen was also among the six players left disappointed after missing out on the final Bafana Bafana World Cup squad.
Many football fans criticised the process, arguing that inviting players to the announcement only to leave them out publicly was harsh and embarrassing.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.