Abdeslam Ouaddou has commented on the possibility of winning the CAF Champions League at Orlando Pirates next season

The comments from the French-Moroccan mentor came after the Buccaneers' rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, won the same competition

The Sea Robbers coach's opinion on winning the continental tournament sparked mixed reactions from Premier Soccer League fans on social media

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Abdeslam Ouaddou on whether he would be able to deliver the CAF Champions League at Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns recently won their second title in the continental competition on Sunday, May 24, 2026, thus setting a new record.

Mamelodi Sundowns win the 2025-26 CAF Champions League after beating AS FAR Rabat in the final. Photo: CAF

Source: Twitter

The French-Moroccan manager impressed in his first season in charge of the Soweto giants, leading them to a remarkable domestic treble, clinching the MTN8 very early in the season, followed by the Carling Knockout Cup and Betway Premiership title, which came after defeating Durban City in their last match this campaign.

With the Brazilians securing continental success after defeating AS FAR Rabat in the final, attention among South Africa’s top clubs has once again shifted toward conquering Africa’s elite competition, with Pirates among those eager to compete at that level next season.

Ouaddou on delivering CAFCL at Pirates

Ouaddou says the team will focus on meticulous preparation to ensure they are ready to challenge strongly on the continental stage next season.

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“I’m not a magician, but what we can guarantee, as we’ve done this season, is that we will work hard and prepare properly,” Ouaddou said on SuperSport TV. “We’ll do everything we can to bring joy to the supporters.”

He added that the previous campaign demonstrated the squad’s ability to translate training ground work into match-day performances.

“The players, the management, and the technical staff are fully aware of the work we do daily, the confidence we have in the squad, and our overall quality,” he explained.

“I always trusted that the players would execute our ideas right up to the final whistle, even in the closing seconds of matches. Football, however, is never an exact science.”

Ouaddou's comments sparked reactions from fans

Premier Soccer League fans have joined the conversation after Ouaddou shared his thoughts on delivering the CAF Champions League at Orlando Pirates next season.

Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks on Orlando Pirates winning the CAF Champions League. Photo: abde4

Source: Instagram

Madimetja Betha commented:

"As long as the Pirates ☠️ can reach the Champions League final one day, they will win it. We're used to 'Pirates can win' until they actually win it."

Zamokuhle Sidwell Ngema reacted:

"Pirates will win the second star next season. Screenshot this comment."

Tshp Jagg wrote:

"Unnecessary pressure on him. The task that made many coaches fall by the wayside."

Mdumiseni KaNgxobholozi Mtshali said:

"When the coach said that he would win the league, the same people who are laughing now laughed back then."

Kabelo Maditse shared:

"- No Pressure Coach... Defending The Betway Premiership Title Will Be Your Mandate☠️💯. #OnceAlways🏴‍☠️."

Mthokozisi Mngadi implied:

"There is no Khoza in CAF; they won't go beyond the group stages."

Ouaddou calls out Pirates 'boo boys'

Briefly News also reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou addressed Orlando Pirates fans who were booing the team against TS Galaxy in the league.

The former Marumo Gallants manager stressed that his players are fully committed every time they step onto the pitch.

Source: Briefly News