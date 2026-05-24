Orlando Pirates ended a 14-year wait for league glory and capped off a remarkable season with three major trophies

Abdeslam Ouaddou made history in his debut campaign, becoming one of the few coaches to guide the Buccaneers to a domestic treble

The celebrations were tempered by uncertainty after the Pirates' mentor hinted that his future at the club is not yet guaranteed

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Orlando Pirates completed a historic treble on Saturday, 23 May 2026, after edging Orbit College 2-0 to end a 14-year wait for the Premiership title.

Soweto erupted in jubilation, as did the rest of South Africa, with the Buccaneers faithful savouring the moment. Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou achieved the feat in his first season in charge after being appointed at the start of the campaign to replace the equally successful Jose Riveiro.

However, in the heat of the moment on Saturday, the former Marumo Gallants coach may have left Pirates supporters concerned after admitting he was exhausted and uncertain about his future at the Mayfair-based club.

Ouaddou has enjoyed an outstanding season at the helm of the Soweto giants, guiding them to MTN8 and Carling Knockout success, with the PSL title serving as the crowning achievement.

Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on Orlando Pirates future

Speaking to SABC Sport immediately after the final whistle at a jubilant Mbombela Stadium, Ouaddou credited the success to the entire club while candidly admitting that his long-term future remains uncertain.

"I work with passion. I work with love," an exhausted Ouaddou said.

He admitted that managing Orlando Pirates had taken a significant toll on him after an intense and demanding campaign. The Pirates coach revealed he was physically and mentally drained by the pressure that comes with leading one of South Africa's biggest clubs and suggested he would need time to reflect on his future.

Ouaddou explained that he would hold discussions with the club's management before making any decisions about next season, stressing that the role requires a great deal of energy and commitment. He added that his comments were driven by emotion following a long and challenging season and that further talks would determine what lies ahead.

"I need energy, I need power. Without energy, it will be difficult to continue. We will sit down. I'm speaking with emotions. It was a long season with lots of pressure. We will talk and see."

Orlando Pirates have lost treble-winning coaches before

If the worst were to happen for Pirates fans and the Moroccan tactician decided to walk away, it would not be the first time the club has lost a successful coach after a trophy-laden campaign.

Legendary coach Ruud Krol famously left Orlando Pirates after guiding the club to a treble during the 2010/11 season. Similarly, both Julio Leal and Augusto Palacios departed following the club's subsequent treble-winning 2011/12 campaign.

Source: Briefly News