Orlando Pirates have finally brought an end to their 14-year drought without a PSL title. The Buccaneers wrapped up the 2025/26 Betway Premiership crown after defeating Orbit College 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

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The result also confirmed Orbit College’s relegation from the top flight, with Kruger United set to take their place next season. The Soweto-based outfit will celebrate more than just league glory and local bragging rights following their historic achievement.

ORLANDO PIRATES LAND R20 MILLION PRIZE BOOST

According to reports by The South African, the champions of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership are expected to pocket close to R20 million in prize money.

That lucrative reward now belongs to Orlando Pirates after clinching the league title in dramatic fashion.

Heading into their final match of the campaign, the Buccaneers knew only a victory would guarantee them the championship.

They rose to the occasion and ended a wait stretching back to the 2011/12 season by finally returning the Betway Premiership trophy to Mayfair.

BUCCANEERS STARS SHINE IN TITLE-WINNING SEASON

A number of Orlando Pirates players were instrumental in the club’s successful campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis have both strengthened their cases for the PSL Player of the Season accolade after delivering impressive performances throughout the year.

In attack, Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kamogelo Sebelebele consistently troubled opposition defences with their creativity, speed and finishing ability.

Thalente Mbatha played a key role in controlling the midfield, while captain Nkosinathi Sibisi marshalled the defence with leadership and composure.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine also enjoyed an outstanding campaign, registering an incredible 21 clean sheets in 30 Betway Premiership matches to underline his status as one of the division’s elite shot-stoppers.

BAFANA BAFANA WORLD CUP HOPES RECEIVE BOOST

Orlando Pirates’ impressive domestic season could lead to strong representation in Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several Buccaneers stars are now expected to be firmly in contention for Hugo Broos’s final squad selection after excelling during the league campaign.

Nine Orlando Pirates players were named in the provisional 32-man squad: Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Chaine, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Broos must still trim his squad by six players before confirming the final 26-man Bafana Bafana squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Source: Briefly News