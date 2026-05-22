Kaizer Chiefs are said to have been interested in signing an unwanted Orlando Pirates star in the summer transfer window

The Soweto-based club are not the only Premier Soccer League side interested in signing the South African international

The Glamour Boys are not new to signing players from their city rivals, or players who have once played for the Sea Robbers

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Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly made an Orlando Pirates star their primary transfer target in the summer as they continue to prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Tshegofatso Mabasa competes for the ball with Sergio Barcia during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Orlando Pirates and UD Las Palmas. Photo: Jesus Ruiz

Source: Getty Images

The Glamour Boys are not new to signing players from Orlando Pirates; they signed Bongani Sam in the summer, Nasreddine Nabi joined them, and last summer they signed both Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane after their contracts ended with the Sea Robbers.

The Soweto-based club are preparing for next season's CAF Confederation Cup by adding more quality to their squad and is also looking forward to winning the Betway Premiership.

PSL clubs to battle for Mabasa's signing

Mabasa is attracting growing interest from several leading PSL sides, with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC closely monitoring his situation as doubts remain over his long-term future at Pirates.

The 29-year-old South African forward is currently spending the second half of the season on loan at Stellenbosch FC after making the switch in January in search of regular first-team football. His temporary spell in the Cape Winelands is due to end after the current campaign, meaning he is expected to head back to the Buccaneers.

Despite that, Pirates have not yet clarified whether Mabasa remains part of their plans going forward. Reports indicate that talks over a contract renewal have not progressed, while his existing deal is expected to run out on June 30.

As this season nears its conclusion, the sought-after attacker is believed to be assessing potential opportunities ahead of next season. Stellenbosch are understood to be eager to retain him permanently, with coach Gavin Hunt reportedly a strong admirer of the player.

“Mabasa remains a Pirates player until 30 June 2026, but there is little expectation that he will continue there beyond this season,” a source told KickOff. “He is already looking at his next move, and Stellenbosch are keen to secure him permanently.”

Kaizer Chiefs enter battle for Mabasa's signature

Although Stellenbosch are pushing to keep the striker, they are not alone in the chase. According to sources, Kaizer Chiefs have shown a strong interest in signing Mabasa in the summer, but will have to do more than others for them to secure his signature.

Kaizer Chiefs in race to sign Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates in the summer. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the possibility of a move outside South Africa is also emerging. Another source revealed that Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad SC could enter the race, with the club currently coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena.

Mokwena is believed to rate the ex-Bloemfontein Celtic striker highly and could look to reunite with him in Libya ahead of the new season.

Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns battle for SA forward

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are in a transfer battle as they are all interested in snapping up a South African forward.

The three PSL giants were said to be looking for the possibility of signing the winger before the winter transfer window closes.

Source: Briefly News