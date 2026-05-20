According to Soccer Beat journalist Kurt Buckerfield, Kaizer Chiefs are not expected to trigger the contract extension clauses for Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ben Youssef and Kaze were appointed in October 2025 following the unexpected and controversial exit of former head coach Nasreddine Nabi, under whom both men had previously worked as assistants.

WHAT DID KHALIL BEN YOUSSEF AND CEDRIC KAZE ACHIEVE?

Despite inheriting a struggling side, the Tunisian and Burundian coaches managed to stabilise Kaizer Chiefs during a difficult period. The club is set to conclude the 2025/26 season in third place, while also surpassing the 50-point mark for the first time in six years with 54 points collected so far.

Their efforts also guided Amakhosi back into the MTN8 after missing out in consecutive seasons, a development many supporters will regard as a significant step forward.

A major improvement under their leadership came at the back, where Chiefs finally showed defensive solidity after several inconsistent seasons. Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen flourished in the system, recording 15 Betway Premiership clean sheets and becoming a key figure in the team’s improved organisation.

However, their success in the league was not mirrored in knockout and continental competitions. Chiefs were eliminated early from both the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup, while their CAF Confederation Cup journey ended at the group-stage phase.

Although the team consistently collected league points, many supporters remained dissatisfied with the style of play and overall performances, believing the football on display fell below the expectations traditionally associated with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News