Kaizer Chiefs loanee Vicky Mkhawana recently played a key part in helping Kruger United FC secure promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship to the Premier Soccer League.

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The 20-year-old forward was instrumental in the club’s successful push for a place in South Africa’s top division ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The junior South African international maintained impressive form throughout the 2025/26 season in the second tier.

Despite enjoying a productive spell away from Naturena Village, the attacker has no desire to spend another campaign out on loan.

Mkhawana believes he is ready to contribute to the Glamour Boys’ senior side if handed an opportunity by the coaching staff. According to him, the experience gained at Kruger United has prepared him to compete at a higher level with Chiefs.

Mkhawana eager for Kaizer Chiefs breakthrough

“My dream has always been to break into the Kaizer Chiefs first team. I want the chance to showcase my talent and prove myself. I believe I have the ability to succeed there, but time will tell,” Mkhawana said, as quoted by FARPost.

“I gained valuable experience during my time at Kruger because I was competing alongside older and more experienced players. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and forced me to improve every single day.

“I’m delighted because this is the first trophy or medal I’ve earned since becoming a professional footballer. I thank God for giving me the strength to reach this stage.

“I also appreciate Kruger United FC for giving me the opportunity to be part of the squad and develop as a player. Hopefully, they continue opening doors for more young talents,” the youngster added.

Source: Briefly News