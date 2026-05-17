Mamelodi Sundowns took an early advantage in their CAF Champions League final clash with AS FAR Rabat as they defeated the Moroccan side 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

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A first half free-kick goal from Aubrey Modiba gave the Brazilians the deserved first leg win over Nasreddine Nabi's former club, with all left to play for in the second leg in Rabat.

The Premier Soccer League giants are playing their second consecutive CAF Champions League final, and they lost against Pyramids FC last season in the final.

Sundowns warned ahead of CAFCL final second-leg

Football analyst Themba Modise in a chat with Briefly News sent warning to Mamelodi Sundowns after their narrow win over AS FAR in the CAF Champions League final first leg.

"Mamelodi Sundowns should have won more than one goal in this first leg. They made the same mistake in last season's final against Pyramids FC, where they conceded a late goal in the first leg in South Africa," he said.

"The 1-0 is a good result, but they should be careful in the second leg if they don't want last season's issue to reoccur this year.

"Let's look forward to what happens in the second leg in Rabat, but I want my team to win the title, it's been long we won it, I am tired of them referring to us as local champions."

Source: Briefly News