Orlando Pirates have suffered a major setback in the Betway Premiership title race this season as they dropped crucial points against Durban City on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The Soweto-based club played out goalless draw against Durban City, and failed to go level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns who are presently on top of the standings.

The Buccaneers need a win in the last match of the season to end the Brazilians dominace and win the league title for the first tim in 15 years.

Why Pirates could miss out on title

Football analyst Themba Modise spoke exclusively with Briefly News while sharing his thoughts on Pirates' last league game of the season against Orbit College.

He belives the Sea Robbers might struggle against Orbit College as the club need to stop Abdeslam Ouaddou's side from defeating them at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

"I am a Mamelodi Sundowns fan, but I have to be objective on this, it is Orlando Pirates' title to lose, it's no longer in our hands, but they shouldn't underestimate Orbit College in their last match," he said.

"I expect them to defeat Orbit College as other people also would judge both teams on paper, but we should consider the fact that the home need the match also as they are in relegationg battle.

"They need the maximum points against Pirates, even if it is a result that is difficult to get, I think they would give their all in that match and make it tought for Ouaddou and his boys."

Source: Briefly News