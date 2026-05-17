Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen says he remains focused on delivering consistent performances and is leaving any potential call-up to the Bafana Bafana in God’s hands.

The shot-stopper made the remarks after another standout display that earned him the Man of the Match award in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory over AmaZulu FC in Durban on Saturday, in the club’s second-last fixture of the season.

The win also saw Petersen register his 15th clean sheet of the league campaign, having featured in 24 matches.

His impressive form has already attracted the attention of the national team technical staff. Bafana coach Hugo Broos previously revealed that Petersen had been considered for the March friendly matches against the Panama national football team before an appendix operation ruled him out.

The battle for places among the national team goalkeepers remains highly competitive. Regular choices Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine are both expected to make the squad, while the remaining spot is likely to be contested by Petersen and Ricardo Goss, who has impressed for Marumo Gallants.

Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef has also publicly backed the 31-year-old, insisting he deserves inclusion in the World Cup-bound South African squad.

When asked whether he believes he could make the trip to America with Bafana, Petersen stressed that his main focus is on aspects within his control.

“The belief is always there,” Petersen told SuperSport TV.

“But ultimately, God decides. All I can do is focus on my performances every week and continue working hard.

“That’s what I can control. Everything else, I leave to God, and we’ll see how things unfold.”

Chiefs will wrap up their season against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday.

Source: Briefly News