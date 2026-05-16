Orlando Pirates are believed to have stepped up their pursuit of Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi, with reports suggesting the Sea Robbers have submitted an official bid for the Bafana Bafana full-back.

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According to sources, the Buccaneers have already presented a serious proposal for the in-demand defender, and negotiations could be wrapped up before the end of the campaign. The 27-year-old has also emerged as a transfer target for both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns were previously linked with Matuludi during the previous transfer period, but Polokwane City turned down their attempt to sign the defender.

Sundowns and Pirates would both be participating in the CAF Champions League next season and are both working on adding quality players to their squad ahead of the forthcoming campaign. Kaizer Chiefs would also be playing continental football next season, that why they are also in the transfer market.

Pirates pushing to finalise deal

Pirates now appear to be leading the race for the talented right-back, with discussions between the two clubs said to be progressing well.

“Talks have reached an advanced stage, and Matuludi is likely to join Pirates next season,” a source reportedly told KickOff.

The highly-rated South African international has once again delivered strong performances for Polokwane City this season. During the 2025/26 campaign, he has featured in 25 matches and scored twice.

The Rise and Shine and the Soweto-based clubs are not new at doing transfer business together. Last summer, the Sea Robbers signed Oswin Appollis from the club, and he is set to lead to them to their first league title after waiting for over a decade.

Defensive boost for the Buccaneers

Matuludi remains one of the PSL’s most highly regarded right-backs and is also among the players tipped for future Bafana Bafana selections ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

At present, Pirates have Thabiso Lebitso and Deano van Rooyen as right-back options, although coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has relied more heavily on Lebitso this season.

Meanwhile, Pirates are also reportedly edging closer to completing the signing of Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows.

Source: Briefly News