South African football coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he is open to returning to the dugout, although any decision will hinge on the type of project and offer presented to him.

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Mosimane was last in charge of Iranian top-flight outfit Esteghlal F.C. before leaving the club in January last year amid ongoing salary-related issues. Since then, the former Al Ahly SC mentor has focused much of his attention on the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools initiative.

Speaking to senior journalist Matshelane Mamabolo in edition 255 of iDiski Times, Mosimane said coaching a national side would strongly appeal to him, although he has not completely closed the door on club football — especially at a team competing in the CAF Champions League.

“If you ask me whether I’d coach again, I’d definitely consider a national team,” Mosimane said.

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“At the same time, I can’t completely rule out returning to club football. But it would need to be the right opportunity — something meaningful enough to convince me.”

He also disclosed that several clubs have continued to approach him, including Al-Ittihad Club, where Rulani Mokwena recently moved.

“Clubs are still reaching out to me,” he explained. “But if I’m taking over a club side again, I want to compete for and win the Champions League. I have to believe the team is capable of achieving that.”

Mosimane added that financial rewards alone are no longer enough to influence his decisions.

“At this stage of my life, it’s not just about the money,” he said. “I want to be involved in something that genuinely fulfills me, and right now I’m happy with the work we’re doing through PMSS, helping coaches and developing clubs.”

Source: Briefly News