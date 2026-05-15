Sasha de Sousa melted hearts online after showing off the sentimental Mother’s Day gift she received at home

While Makazole Mapimpi keeps his marriage out of the spotlight, his wife has quietly become one of the most talked-about rugby partners

The Sharks speedster’s latest family moment comes shortly after fans were left buzzing over his luxury car, designer fits and celebrations around his 100th appearance

Sasha de Sousa, the wife of Makazole Mapimpi, recently showed off her Mother’s Day gift to fans and followers on Instagram.

The mother of one, who recently celebrated her son’s first birthday, shared a photo of the thoughtful present she received from one of her children. Sasha was gifted a gorgeous pink mug engraved with the words:

“Love You, MOM.”

The Mapimpis have largely kept their marriage private. It was only revealed by Rassie Erasmus in September 2024 that the Springboks and Sharks winger was married and a father.

Makazole Mapimpi’s family tragedy and private life

Mapimpi’s life has been marked by tragedy. He lost his mother at the age of 14 after his father had abandoned the family years earlier. His grandmother later became his primary caregiver.

Five years later, his sister passed away from a brain illness, while his only brother reportedly died from an electric shock, according to RugbyPass.

These devastating losses left Mapimpi without an immediate family. During the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, players were asked to provide pictures of their families for their jerseys. When Erasmus requested family photos from the winger, Mapimpi could only provide a picture of himself, quietly explaining that he had nobody left. During that period, he leaned on teammates and friends as the family he knew.

Makazole Mapimpi flaunts a stylish lifestyle

Mapimpi recently showed off his R2.8 million Mercedes-AMG Benz in a stylish Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. Paired with a sharp, tailored outfit, the rugby star’s effortless fashion sense drew praise from followers, with many calling him a “fashion killer” and applauding his wardrobe.

Known for regularly sharing stylish outfits and glimpses of his lavish lifestyle on social media, Mapimpi continues to impress fans with his fashion sense and confidence. South Africans flooded the comments section, praising his “best drip in town” and calling him one of the country’s most stylish athletes.

The Sharks star also recently celebrated a major milestone after earning his 100th cap for the club. Sasha de Sousa was present at Kings Park Stadium to celebrate the South African rugby star’s landmark appearance over the weekend.

On her Instagram Stories, Sasha shared clips from the stands while watching Mapimpi in action on the pitch.

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News