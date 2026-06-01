Former World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is facing fresh off-field challenges as financial pressures continue to mount

Reports suggest the former rugby star is dealing with multiple legal and financial disputes linked to his career and business dealings

The latest developments come less than two years after Jantjies' professional rugby career was brought to an abrupt end by a lengthy doping suspension

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Former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Former Springboks star Elton Jantjies is embroiled in tax debt with SARS. Image: Craig Mercer

Source: Getty Images

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority over an alleged tax debt dating back to 2022 when he was playing in Japan, according to the Sunday Times.

The fly-half played club rugby in Japan for the NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018, before joining the Red Hurricanes Osaka in 2022.

The notice reportedly demands that the debt be settled within 10 business days. Failure to do so could result in SARS pursuing a civil judgment and attaching assets.

Elton Jantjies faces SARS tax debt claims

Jantjies' troubles appear to be mounting. In addition to the SARS matter, the Johannesburg High Court has reportedly authorised the sheriff to attach movable assets from his Bryanston property over another alleged unpaid debt exceeding R390,000.

According to the Sunday Times, the matter stems from Jantjies' relationship with sports agent James Adams and In Touch Sports. The dispute reportedly relates to outstanding commissions and fees linked to management agreements signed in 2016 and 2018.

The agency is said to have negotiated contracts and commercial opportunities for Jantjies during his time in Japan.

The report states that Jantjies later signed an acknowledgement of debt for more than R690,000 and agreed to repay the amount in instalments. However, he allegedly failed to keep up with the agreed-upon payments.

Court documents reportedly show that he later paid R300,000, leaving an outstanding balance of R392,250.

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Former Springboks' rugby career ended with a ban

Jantjies' professional rugby career effectively came to an end in 2024 when he tested positive for clenbuterol.

He did not contest the sanction, effectively ending his playing career. The suspension followed a series of controversies, including alleged disciplinary issues within the Springbok camp and a 2022 off-field scandal involving misconduct on a flight, as well as tabloid reports of an alleged affair.

Despite the controversies, Jantjies enjoyed a successful international career. He earned 46 Test caps for South Africa between 2012 and 2022, scoring 331 points, the fifth-highest tally in Springbok history. He was also a member of South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2019.

Elton Jantjies runs with the ball during the Rugby test match between South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks).Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

At the franchise level, Jantjies was instrumental in helping the Lions reach three consecutive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018. His attacking flair, accurate goal-kicking and sharp decision-making were central to the team's success during that period.

Since his suspension, Jantjies has moved into coaching. He joined a Johannesburg-based rugby academy as a kicking and attack coach and has expressed a desire to mentor young players, hoping they can learn from his career highs and mistakes.

Elton Jantjies' birthday hunting trip sparks backlash online

Briefly News previously reported that Elton Jantjies celebrated his birthday on Friday, 1 August 2025, when he turned 35.

However, the birthday celebration did not sit well with many online users. While some praised the outing, others criticised Jantjies for the nature of the content, with many calling it distasteful.

Source: Briefly News