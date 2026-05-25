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Springboks Legend Naas Botha Takes Up New Rugby Role In USA After Kansas Move
Rugby

Springboks Legend Naas Botha Takes Up New Rugby Role In USA After Kansas Move

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • Naas Botha has taken up a senior rugby leadership role in the United States after relocating from South Africa in 2026
  • The former Springbok great has been appointed Director of Rugby at Kansas City Blues, marking a new phase in his post-playing career
  • His focus in the role will be on growing the game locally by developing emerging talent and strengthening player development structures in the American Midwest

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Springboks legend Naas Botha, who relocated from South Africa to the United States in March 2026, has secured a new position in Kansas.

Springboks, South Africa, Naas Botha
Naas Botha kicks the ball during the match against Australia in Cape Town, South Africa. Australia won the match 26-3. Image: Simon Bruty
Source: Getty Images

Before confirming his move in an emotional social media post, he had already scaled back his involvement with SuperSport, where he worked as a rugby analyst. He also stepped down from his role as Director of Rugby at Hoërskool Eldoraigne.

The 68-year-old has now been appointed as Director of Rugby at American club Kansas City Blues. A statement from the club confirmed the appointment of the rugby great.

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Kansas City Blues announce appointment

The former Springbok flyhalf, who represented South Africa between 1980 and 1992, is widely regarded as one of the sport’s most accomplished figures. He was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2015 and won South African Rugby Player of the Year on four occasions.

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According to the club, Botha brings extensive international experience and a clear ambition to help grow rugby across the American Midwest. His focus will include developing young talent and strengthening player pathways in the region, with the long-term aim of producing athletes capable of competing at national level.

The club expressed optimism about his appointment, describing it as a key step in the continued growth of rugby in Kansas City and beyond.

“A new chapter for the Kansas City Blues. We’re proud to welcome Naas Botha as our new Director of Rugby,” read part of the statement posted on social media.

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As seen in the post below:

Botha’s playing career included 28 Test appearances for the Springboks, during which he scored 312 points and built a reputation as one of the game’s most accurate goal kickers.

At provincial level, he represented Northern Transvaal, now known as the Blue Bulls, in 179 matches. He captained the side in 128 of those games and accumulated 2,511 points.

Springboks, South Africa, Naas Botha
Naas Botha (right) of South Africa misses a penalty watched by Theo Van Rensburg (left) of South Africa during the match against Australia. Image: Simon Bruty
Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans celebrate the appointment

Rugby fans welcomed the news of his move, with many celebrating his appointment on social media.

@paulpereira374:

“Lucky to have him! 👏”

@cdb.vdb:

“You can’t keep a good man down. Baie geluk Naas. Sal daar ook kom kuier. Ons is van Julie vir 2 maande in Amerika.”

@neilnine9:

“The GOAT.”

@liewe_heksie09:

“Holy smokes!! The GOAT.”

@janfritz1805:

“Well done Naas.”

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Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.

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Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

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