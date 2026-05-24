Kaizer Chiefs are set to lose one of their important players in the summer transfer window, as they finished third in the Betway Premiership in the just-concluded season.

The Soweto-based club finished without a trophy after their successful run in the Nedbank Cup last season under the management of Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian gaffer was sacked at the beginning of this campaign and was replaced by Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

The two co-coaches qualified the club for the CAF Confederation Cup next season, but there is uncertainty surrounding their futures at Naturena.

Lilepo hints at Kaizer Chiefs exit

Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo has fueled speculation about a potential departure after completing just one full season with the Soweto club. He was part of the squad that won the Nedbank Cup last season.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, who was recently snubbed in his national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stirred rumours on social media after posting a cryptic “bye-bye” message on Instagram.

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Lilepo delivered a solid season for Amakhosi, contributing 13 goal involvements in 37 appearances across all competitions. He scored one of the best goals in the Betway Premiership this campaign.

Overall, since arriving at the Glamoru Boys, he has played 56 matches, scoring 15 goals and adding five assists for the club. No official confirmation has been issued by Kaizer Chiefs regarding his possible exit.

Motaung Jr on Kaizer Chiefs' progress

After Kaizer Chiefs concluded their season with a narrow 1-0 loss to Chippa United, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. highlighted the progress made by the team. The Soweto giants' position in the Betway Premiership marks their best league finish since 2020 and would be playing in the MTN8 tournament next season.

Speaking to SuperSport, Motaung Jr. said, “I think everyone can now see the solid defensive foundation we’ve established and how we’ve achieved one of our strongest goal differences in recent years.”

He added, “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes, and the co-coaches deserve significant credit.

“The players also deserve recognition, and our recruitment team should be acknowledged too, as this progress is the result of careful planning and hard work.”

With several departures expected at Kaizer Chiefs in the coming weeks, uncertainty remains over whether Lilepo will be among those to leave the club.

Source: Briefly News