Former Bafana Bafana head coach Augusto Palacios has backed Sphephelo Sithole after the midfielder endured a difficult outing in South Africa's opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico.

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Sithole became the first player to be sent off at the tournament after receiving a red card during Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat to the hosts.

Palacios urges fans not to be too harsh on Sithole

The midfielder endured a night to forget, as he was involved in the build-up to Mexico's opening goal before being dismissed in the 49th minute for denying a clear goal-scoring chance.

Speaking to KickOff, Palacios insisted that the incident should be viewed in context rather than used to define the player's contribution.

"In football, these situations happen. A player commits a foul, receives a red card, but in this case, he was trying to clear the ball," Palacios said.

"I understand why people are disappointed, but much of that frustration comes from the fact that we lost the game. Many did not expect South Africa to be beaten."

Former Bafana coach labels Sithole a quality player

Palacios stressed that no footballer intentionally makes mistakes and maintained that Sithole remains an important member of Hugo Broos' squad.

"Any player selected by Hugo Broos has quality," he added. "We shouldn't isolate Sithole because of what happened. He was involved in playing out from the back, lost possession, and Mexico punished us by scoring. It was simply an error."

The experienced tactician believes attention should shift away from individual mistakes and towards the team's response in their next group-stage encounter.

"Instead of dwelling on a misplaced pass or a red card, we should focus on the upcoming match against the Czech Republic," Palacios concluded. "Winning that game is vital, and we also have to keep an eye on the result between South Korea and Mexico."

Source: Briefly News