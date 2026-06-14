A top veteran football coach has pointed to what he believes are the declining standards of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the main reason behind Bafana Bafana's disappointing display against Mexico in their opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa endured a disastrous start to their World Cup journey, suffering a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico on Thursday. To make matters worse, Bafana finished the encounter with only nine players after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were shown red cards at different stages of the second half.

Head coach Hugo Broos has since faced intense scrutiny over his tactical approach. Critics questioned his decision to deploy a five-man defence, a system that failed to function effectively. The midfield trio of Sithole, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams struggled to influence proceedings or provide meaningful service to forwards Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners.

Veteran coach targets PSL standards

Former AmaZulu, Moroka Swallows and Black Leopards mentor Walter Rautman, however, believes the issues extend beyond Broos' tactical choices. In his view, the shortcomings stem from the overall quality of South Africa's domestic league.

"It was a terrible performance," Rautman told KickOff. "But this is exactly what I've been warning about. The standard of the PSL has dropped significantly, and the national team is now paying the price."

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The 80-year-old argued that the disappearance of historically significant clubs had weakened the local game.

"They allowed institutions with proud traditions such as Wits, Moroka Swallows, Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United, clubs that consistently developed outstanding players, to be sold to the highest bidders," he said. "Those replacing them often lack heritage, supporter bases and quality football structures, with some playing before crowds of just a few hundred spectators."

Concerns over Bafana's competitiveness

Rautman maintained that league administrators should shoulder much of the responsibility.

"The PSL has a lot to answer for," he added. "Only Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates consistently produce football of a high standard. The rest offer little competition, which means the top teams are rarely tested. Anyone could have predicted this outcome."

Sundowns and Pirates contributed the largest number of players to South Africa's World Cup squad, with eight representatives each. Even so, Rautman believes Bafana Bafana would benefit from a broader pool of talent drawn from a more competitive domestic landscape.

Broos and his players will now turn their attention to their second Group A fixture against the Czech Republic on Thursday, June 18. The Europeans will also be desperate for a positive result after beginning their campaign with a 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Source: Briefly News