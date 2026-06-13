Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi believes Hugo Broos got his tactics wrong in South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Bafana endured a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, delivering a display that left supporters questioning both the team's tactical setup and several officiating decisions.

The 1996 AFCON champions adopted a cautious approach, setting up with a five-man defence and three largely defensive midfielders against the tournament co-hosts.

That strategy ultimately favoured Mexico, who were allowed too much time and space in possession. El Tri capitalised early, with Julián Quiñones punishing a defensive lapse to open the scoring in the ninth minute. Raúl Jiménez added a second after the interval, exploiting South Africa's vulnerabilities at the back to secure maximum points for the hosts.

Bafana's problems worsened in the second half when Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole were both shown straight red cards, leaving them suspended for the team's next Group Stage encounter.

Dikgacoi questions Broos' tactical decisions

Reflecting on the defeat, Dikgacoi, a member of South Africa's 2010 FIFA World Cup squad, argued that Broos' tactical choices placed several players in unfamiliar roles and made life difficult for the team.

"I thought we started reasonably well and looked capable of settling into the game early on. But from an attacking perspective, the tactical setup didn't complement the players selected in the starting eleven," Dikgacoi told FARPost during the Castle Lager watch party in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

"We committed too many technical errors, particularly in our own half. The effort and commitment were there, but as a team we lacked clarity in almost every area of the pitch.

"Some players were used out of position. Mbokazi, for example, is more effective in the middle of a back three, yet he was deployed in a wider centre-back role. The same applies to Sibisi. Playing both of them in those positions was always likely to create problems, especially when trying to play out from the back."

Source: Briefly News