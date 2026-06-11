Bafana Bafana began their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey on a bad note as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against one of the co-hosts, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca on Thurday, June 11, 2026.

South Africa held into the game with big hopes of getting something out of the match, but the hope faded off after one of their most trusted players Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole was sent off in the second half of the game.

Mexico dominated the match and deservedly got all three points with goals from Julián Quiñone and Raul Jiménez in both halves of the match.

Why Sithole was sent off vs Mexico

One of the major talking points of the match was Sithole being sent off in the 49th minute after the South African midfielder brought down Brian Gutierrez just outside the penalty area..

According to IFAB, Sithole was sent of for Denying a clear goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) and being the last man in Bafana Bafana's defence.

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The 27-year-old also made a mistake that led to the first goal of the match scored by Quinone.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News