Elihle Stali, a 24-year-old South African innovator, entered discussions with an international manufacturer about his AI-powered smart glasses for visually impaired people

Stali first showcased an early version of the glasses at the Eskom Expo in 2019 and has since founded Spectacles4TheBlind SA

The glasses use artificial intelligence to help users navigate their surroundings in multiple South African languages

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Eskom Expo alumnus Elihle Stali is in talks with an international manufacturer to scale his AI-powered smart glasses globally. Image: Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

Source: Facebook

A 24-year-old South African innovator is in talks with an international manufacturer that could help his AI-powered smart glasses for visually impaired people reach a global audience. Elihle Stali's journey began at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in 2019, where he first presented an early prototype of the device. Since then, he has founded Spectacles4TheBlind SA, turning a school science project into a fully realised business with real-world impact.

A grandmother who sparked a big idea

The glasses use artificial intelligence to help visually impaired users move through their environment and access information in multiple South African languages, making the technology accessible to a wide range of local users. Elihle's grandmother inspired the smart glasses concept. Watching her navigate life with impaired vision planted the seed for what would become one of South Africa's most talked-about assistive technology innovations.

On Facebook, the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists shared that international partnership discussions mark a significant step forward in Elihle's journey as both an innovator and an entrepreneur. The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, which shared the news, described it as a milestone that speaks to the global reach of South African ingenuity.

See the original Facebook post that got South Africa talking below.

Mzansi reacts to the young inventor's achievement

South Africans online were quick to celebrate the news, with many asking when the glasses would be available to buy:

User @Fiona Mclachlan asked:

"When will they be on the market?"

User @Khanya Sedibe advised:

"He should apply for a patent ASAP."

User @Khanyiso Mbunge said:

"Proud of the boy and now in our society can bring our own inventor."

User @Baisi Mosoane-Pambo celebrated:

"Sithi halala, you made South Africa 🇿🇦 proud 🌟. (We say congratulations, you made South Africa proud)."

User @Snoopy Mofokeng wrote:

"Black excellence."

User @Siphosethu Yekeni shared:

"Yoh! This is amazing 🤩."

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Source: Briefly News