Sue Aikens' net worth, salary, husband, divorce, children, career

Sue Aikens is a renowned American television personality. She is popularly known for starring in Life Below Zero (2013-2020), a reality TV show that documents her life in the wilderness. For years, many viewers have been following the show, and they have come to love her. Besides being a reality TV personality, Sue is a television producer. So, would you love to know Sue Aikens' net worth, among other facts about her?

Sue Aikens at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Sue Aikens is, undoubtedly, an extraordinary woman. Her survival techniques, courage, determination, and perseverance portrayed in the Alaskan wild always amaze many. Over the years, she has survived the most challenging weather conditions and wild animal attacks, but that has never stopped her from doing what she loves most – adventure.

Sue Aikens profile summary

Birth name: Susan Aikens

Susan Aikens Nickname: Sue

Sue Date of birth: 1st July 1963

1st July 1963 Place of birth: Mount Prospect, Illinois, United States

Mount Prospect, Illinois, United States Age: 58 years old

58 years old Nationality : American

: American Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Children: Two

Two Occupation: Reality television star, producer, enterpreneur

Reality television star, producer, enterpreneur TV show: Life Below Zero

Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Instagram page: @sueaikens

@sueaikens Twitter: @SueAikens

Sue Aikens' bio

Sue Aikens, whose birth name is Susan Aikens, was born on 1st July 1963. She is supposedly the only child in her family. Besides, she has never mentioned a thing about having siblings. Unfortunately, Sue Aikens' parents got divorced between the late 1960s and early 1970s.

After the separation of her parents, she was left alone. Unlucky for her, her mother also decided to leave her alone in Alaska. During the time, she was around 12 years old. Speaking in an interview on The Ellen Show, she told Melissa McCarthy,

And between the late ‘60s, early ‘70s, mom wanted to leave dad. Divorce was happening; it was not popular back then. So, she gave me a paper bag and said we’re moving to Alaska.

In other words, she learnt survival techniques from childhood. Perhaps, this also helps explain why she is a loner. Growing up, she moved from one place to another. Fortunately enough, she was able to graduate high school at the age of 13. Later, she learnt how to fly an airplane.

Aikens during the Walt Disney Company's coverage of the D23 Expo 2019. Photo: The Walt Disney Company

Source: Getty Images

How old is Sue Aikens?

As of January 2022, Sue Aikens' age is 58. Considering she celebrates her birthdays on 1st July, she is a few months away from turning 59 years old.

Career progression

What does Sue Aikens do for a living? Sue has had an exciting career on TV. Since making her debut, she has become a darling for many who love what she does. She has been gracing our screens for around a decade as of 2021. Besides Life Below Zero, she has appeared in a few other adventurous TV shows. They include:

The Joe Rogan Experience (2009)

(2009) Sarah Palin's Alaska (2010)

(2010) Flying Wild Alaska (2011)

(2011) Fox and Friends (2014)

Many of her followers, however, recognize her for Life Below Zero. So far, she has starred on the television show for around seven years. All the 16th seasons of the show have been airing on National Geographic Channel. Interestingly, the show has won 11 Emmys nominations and five awards.

Her life in the Alaskan wild has not been an easy one. She has encountered several challenges, including a bear attack that saw her undergo hip surgery. Even so, that did not stop her from appearing on the show.

In 2018, she announced that she was planning to vacate Kavik River Camp, a place she has been calling home for more than one and half-decade. She intends to have a backup plan in case the government decided to kick her out.

She is also moving out of the camp because of her age. So, where will Sue Aikens new home be? She plans to settle in a cabin located a few miles away from her present home.

Sue Aikens' salary and net worth

Sue at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

How much does Sue Aikens make per episode?

Bearing in mind that she is in the main cast, her pay is impressive. Reports have it that she makes around $4,500 per episode. She is among the highest-paid actors on the show.

So, how much is Sue Aikens worth?

Her net worth is believed to be close to that of Jesse Holmes. The 58-year old has an estimated net worth of over $500,000. Compared with other Life Below Zero cast members, she is among the richest on the show.

Marriage, divorce, parenthood

Besides being an incredible TV personality, Aikens is a loving mother. Therefore, who is Sue Aikens husband? She has been a wife, but circumstances forced her to become single. She has been in two known marriages.

The Nat Geo star’s first husband allegedly succumbed to a brain tumour. There is little about him in the public domain, including his name. Later, she married Eddie James.

The ex-couple were together for around 17 years before Eddie passed away in 2004. Their marriage resulted in the birth of two children – a boy and a girl. They are now adults, and they all have kids, making her a grandmother.

So, is Sue Aikens married?

Currently, she is presumably single. However, she has been seeing someone she met on social media a few years ago. The name of Sue Aikens boyfriend has been established to be Michael Heinrich.

Is Sue Aikens husband Michael Heinrich?

No. The two lovebirds have been dating for a while now. However, they have not mentioned anything about marriage. In a recent Instagram post, one of her followers asked her if she is married, and she told her that she is yet to marry.

Aikens and her boyfriend, Michael Heinrich. Photo: @sueaikens

Source: Instagram

Where is Sue Aikens now?

She is busy managing the Kavik River Camp in Alaska. She is also working on a movie project as an executive producer. At the time of writing, the film is in the pre-production stage, but it is expected to be in cinemas before the end of 2021.

Indeed, Sue is a woman with incredible attributes. Over the years, she has created a name for herself in the entertainment scene, starring in reality TV shows such as Life Below Zero. As a result, Sue Aikens net worth has been growing over the years. The mother of two is arguably among the highest-paid Nat Geo reality stars.

