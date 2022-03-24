Kamohelo Bombe bio: Age, home language, boyfriend, pics, contacts, profiles

Being a TV celebrity exposes one to public scrutiny. The case is no different for one Kamohelo Bombe. Who is Kamohelo Bombe? She is a celebrated South African TV presenter who is famous for co-presenting the youth talk show Shift on SABC1. She joined the show in 2013.

Kamohelo Bombe is a celebrated TV personality and does farming as a passion. However, her journey has not always been easy. After she was through with her matric, she had to do menial jobs to support her family following her dad's demise. Nevertheless, the challenges she encountered did not stop her quest for education and a good life.

Kamohelo Bombe's profile and bio

Full name: Kamohelo Bombe

Kamohelo Bombe Year of birth: 1991

1991 Kamohelo Bombe's age : 30 years (As of 2022)

: 30 years (As of 2022) Place of birth : Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa

: Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa Gender: Female

Female Profession : Tv personality, Farmer

: Tv personality, Farmer Kamohelo Bombe's Instagram: @kamobombe

@kamobombe Kamohelo bombe's Twitter: @kamobombe

Early life

Where was Kamohelo Bombe born? She was born in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa. When she was one year old, she moved to Jozi Maboneg with their mother. She is the eldest of four kids, and she had a challenging upbringing when her father passed on. Everything changed as the father's brother chased them away, rendering them homeless. With her mother and four siblings, they had to seek refuge in a shack. She would later come to turn around things when she established her career.

Education

She attended Fidelitas Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, for her O level education. She admits to having been a naughty student but still a bright one. She was always on top of her class. She passed well in her exams, qualifying to join the University of South Africa (UNISA) to pursue a degree in Public Relations.

Career

Since she was a child, she always wanted to interact with people, making her go for a TV career. She began her presenting career on community station Soweto TV when it began in 2009. She was hosting a children's programme, The Sizzling Breakfast Show, and later was a stand-in for a show called Sisters.

She later joined YOTV and got her big break on Shift. She was working alongside popular presenters, Phulani Baloyi and Aaron Moloisi.

So what is Kamohelo Bombe's home language? She speaks five languages fluently: Sesotho, Sepedi, isiZulu, Tshivenda, and Xitsonga.

She recently started hosting the Moja Love's wedding show Traditional Wedding. It is a 13-part series where she is tasked with travelling across the country, attending Iobola negotiations and celebrating traditional wedding ceremonies.

Living Land TV show

She hosted the popular educational TV programme Living Land on SABC2. The programme emphasises young people and their role in agriculture, rural development and food security.

Kamohelo Bombe's farm

Besides being in the media, she makes it in farming, where she had a flourishing poultry farm. So, who inspired Kamohelo into farming? Her family, the grandmother, mom, and aunt all had a vegetable garden where they would grow vegetables and sell door to door.

With her little savings, she was able to rent a farm for R4500 a month in Zuurbekom and hired a staff of three people. She ran the farm but was later devasted because of thieves who were stealing her chickens and eggs.

She decided to take a break from her farming and is now running workshops and training young people who want to go into the agricultural sector.

Weight-watching

In 2016, she was rendered jobless and opted to look for another job. One director was honest with her and advised Kamohelo to lose weight if she wanted to land roles for her age.

But, how did she manage to get all that weight at her age? Well, she confessed that she was eating anything she wanted. She earned a good salary that enabled her to have a modest lifestyle. Besides, she indulged in alcohol, which contributed even more to her weight. She went from size 32 to size 40 within a short period.

Left with no other option other than to lose weight, she decided to take the bitter pill. With the help of a dietician, she was given a meal plan.

New beginnings

After she regained her body shape, she started landing emcee gigs and a role in Generations: The Legacy.

Kamohelo Bombe's photos

The celebrity media personality is beautiful and likes to give her fans a glimpse of her beauty. She likes posting her pictures on her Instagram to celebrate with fans. Enjoy watching!

1. At the farm

Farming is her passion. It is the thing she loves doing best when she is not on TV.

2. Looking stunning

Away from the farm, she knows how to dress to kill! Her attire complements well with her looks. She is such a darling!

3. Partying

All work with no play makes jack a dull boy. After work, Bombe enjoys a good meal with family and friends. She looks charming with that attire.

Above is an inspiring story of Kamohelo Bombe. Her journey is an inspiration to the young generation that they can make a career and business in agriculture. Besides, she did not give up pursuing her dreams despite experiencing challenges while growing up. Briefly.co.za wishes the young TV personality and farmer the best in her career and life endeavours!

