The Kenyan rugby community is mourning the loss of Michelle Alivitsa, whose death was confirmed after she succumbed to an illness while receiving medical treatment.

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The tragic news was announced by both the Kenya Rugby Union and Mwamba RFC through emotional tributes shared on social media.

According to statements released by the union and her club, Alivitsa passed away at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, while admitted to hospital. Further details regarding the illness have not been disclosed.

In its tribute, the Kenya Rugby Union honoured the late player for her commitment to the sport and her contributions to the national women's rugby setup.

“Michelle proudly represented the Kenya Lionesses in the 15s programme and will be remembered for her dedication, commitment, and passion for rugby. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and the wider rugby fraternity during this difficult period. May she rest in peace,” the statement read.

Mwamba RFC also paid tribute to the scrum-half, highlighting the important role she played within the club both on and off the field.

“Michelle was much more than a teammate. She was a sister, a friend, and a cherished member of the Mwamba family,” the club said.

The club added that her influence extended beyond rugby, with her personality and leadership leaving a lasting impression on teammates, coaches, and supporters alike.

At this stage, the exact cause of her death has not been publicly revealed, while details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated by the family in due course as loved ones continue to mourn her passing.

Source: Briefly News