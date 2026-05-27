A touching Father’s Day campaign revealed the emotional bond between Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit and his father

The rugby icon opened up about the family values and sacrifices that shaped his journey to becoming a world champion

South Africans were left emotional after watching heartfelt moments shared between the father and son duo online

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks star Pieter-Steph du Toit is a decorated rugby player in South African circles, and his numerous awards speak for themselves. What many fans do not know is the sacrifice made by his father that helped save his career.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s Father’s Sacrifice That Saved His Springbok Career

Source: Getty Images

PTSD recently joined Cape Union Mart as a brand ambassador for the company’s Father’s Day campaign. As part of the project, the Springboks veteran sat down with his father, Pieter-Steph Snr, where they spoke about their close bond and the true meaning of their “like father, like son” relationship.

In a short mini-series shared on social media by Cape Union Mart, the two Du Toits discuss the traits that define a “Du Toit” and take turns sharing their own interpretations. They also reflect on their relationship and the values they share.

After suffering a devastating ACL injury in 2020, Pieter-Steph’s hamstring could not be used for a traditional graft. With his rugby career in jeopardy, his father stepped in. Doctors successfully harvested a tendon from his father’s leg to repair Pieter-Steph’s knee, allowing him to return to the field and eventually win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s Father’s Sacrifice That Saved His Springbok Career

Source: Getty Images

Father-son bond and early life values

Growing up on the Kloovenburg Wine Estate in Riebeek Kasteel, Pieter-Steph learned endurance, hard work, and humility from his father. The pair often speak about how this farm upbringing shaped their work ethic, which carries through into professional rugby.

The rugby star, who underwent successful shoulder surgery in February 2026, recently shared a rare glimpse into the farm on social media while enjoying a heartwarming moment with a young fan.

Watch the video below on Instagram.

Father’s Day Tribute and Springboks fan Reactions

The Du Toit family often honours their legacy on occasions such as Father’s Day. Pieter-Steph frequently credits his father for leading by example and teaching him the importance of setting pride aside to “do the work yourself”. The two have also collaborated on outdoor campaigns and interviews, including the Cape Union Mart series exploring family values and identity.

Rugby fans were moved by the emotional moment shared between father and son.

@flemmingroelien:

''So nice to hear, Daddy.''

@dawnnapa:

“Love that he calls him Pappa. Such an endearing name.”

@unkle___gibbo:

“Always respect your Ballie 🙏❤️.”

@bennybettylou:

“A beautiful relationship between father and son.”

@clare_c_79:

“We ❤️ PSDT.”

@elmarie50:

“A strong family stays together.”

Watch the reel below.

Top 3 contenders to replace Siya Kolisi as captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will turn 35 this year, and his rugby career is gradually entering its twilight phase.

With time catching up, attention is beginning to shift towards who could eventually take over the leadership role when he calls time on his international career.

Source: Briefly News