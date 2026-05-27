The Mossel Bay retirement community is in mourning and in shock after an elderly couple was found murdered in Kruger National Park

According to leaked reports, Ernst and Delia Marais were attacked, and their bodies were dragged to the banks of the Levubu River at Crooks’ Corner

Authorities are still searching for suspects, with no arrests made as investigations continue

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The Mossel Bay retirement community is in mourning over the murder of Ernst and Delia Marais. Images: @Crime_SpotterSA/X and @WeekendArgus

Source: Twitter

MOSSEL BAY - The retirement community that shared its daily life with an elderly couple killed in the Kruger National Park is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, as friends and neighbours rally around the grieving family.

Residents of Fynbos Heights retirement village in Mossel Bay have described the emotional shock following the deaths of Ernst Marais (71) and his wife Delia Marais (73), who were found dead in a river inside the Kruger National Park on 24 May 2026.

Community members express shock and grief

The couple, who lived in Mossel Bay and also owned a home in Hoedspruit, had been celebrating Delia’s birthday when the incident occurred. Their bodies were later discovered in a crocodile-infested area near Crooks Corner, close to the Limpopo River region.

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According to the Weekend Argus, community members say the loss has left the retirement village deeply shaken. The property inside the village belonged to the couple

. According to Fynbos Heights general manager Helia Scherman, support structures have been put in place to help residents and the couple’s relatives cope with the trauma.

“We are interacting with all our residents, and though they are mourning the loss of the Marais couple, they are doing well under the circumstances,” Scherman said.

She added that a communication group has been formed to keep residents and family members informed during this difficult time.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Preliminary reports indicate that the couple suffered multiple stab wounds, and their bodies were later found in the river. Their vehicle, a green Ford Ranger double cab, is still missing.

See the X post here:

Law enforcement and SANParks give updates on case

Authorities have since intensified the search for the suspects, while security measures inside the park have been strengthened. The Weekend Argus further reported that according to a leaked internal security report, the suspects allegedly tied the couple’s hands behind their backs before repeatedly stabbing them in the upper body.

The victims’ bodies were then dragged to the banks of the Levubu River at Crooks Corner and dumped into the water near its confluence with the Limpopo River, an area known for high Nile crocodile activity.

The South African National Parks agency (SANParks) said surveillance systems and gate monitoring confirmed that the missing vehicle did not exit through any official park gates or border posts. Officials have described the incident as highly unusual and unprecedented in the park’s long history.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said additional ranger deployments and upgraded monitoring systems have been introduced in key areas to improve safety and surveillance.

As investigations continue, residents in Mossel Bay say they are holding onto memories of a couple remembered for their warmth and quiet presence in the retirement village they called home.

Ernst and Delia Marais. Image: @TruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

3 Briefly News articles on the Kruger National Park murder

Briefly News reported that an incident in Kruger National Park left the Kruger National Park management looking for answers regarding Dina and Ernst Marais, who arrived on 17 May 2026 and disappeared soon after.

reported that an incident in Kruger National Park left the Kruger National Park management looking for answers regarding Dina and Ernst Marais, who arrived on 17 May 2026 and disappeared soon after. A Limpopo man shared four photos on the Kruger Sightings Facebook page on 24 May 2026 that got people talking and showing concern after the brutal killing of an elderly couple in the same area.

A white South African conservationist shared a powerful message addressing race, crime and accountability in the wake of the Kruger National Park murders.

Source: Briefly News