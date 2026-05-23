The Kruger National Park alerted the public about the death of two tourists who went missing in the South African national park

The pair who went missing on 20 May 2026 were found alive again, and the circumstances left authorities baffled

SANParks released the details about the deceased tourists after they were found near Cross Corner at the intersection of the Levubu and the Limpopo River

Kruger National Park announced the discovery of dead tourists in river. Image: Kelly / Pexels

Source: UGC

An incident in Kruger National Park left the Kruger National Park management looking for answers regarding tourists who arrived on 17 May 2026 and disappeared soon after. Kruger National Park Rangers were on high alert in search of the two when they failed to return to their campsite on 20 May. SANParks management emphasised the odd nature of the disappearances after the search concluded on 23 May 2026.

According to the SAPS, the tourists who went missing were found in the Kruger National Park under the Masisi policing area in the Vhembe District, and both were deceased after stab wounds. Kruger National Park Rangers also noted that the tourists' vehicle was nowhere to be found following the discovery of their bodies. SAPS released details identifying the victims as a 71-year-old man and a female, yet to be identified. Police revealed they were using a green Ford Ranger, which remains missing. Police opened investigations into murder and hijacking. Authorities admitted that the deaths of the tourists, seemingly by murder, were the first time in the history of the Kruger National Park that anything similar had happened. See details by tourists'SAPS below:

Kruger National Park helps tourists' families

The South African national park pledged to show the next of kin of the people who died extensive support. The families will be assisted with the cost of transport, accommodation and repatriation.

South Africans were convinced the Kruger National Park deaths were not because of animals. Image: Theo Topolevsky

Source: UGC

Warrick Prime was convinced of foul play:

"It's clear that they were murdered. Animals don't know how to drive."

Tony Martingano also felt it was obvious that criminals were involved:

"And I suppose the animals stole their vehicle?"

Michelle Bergh felt the pair met a terrible end:

"If only it were the animals, their territory, criminals again."

Lesley Ann Morton Keightley defended the tourists from unfair assumptions:

"Animals don't know how to drive! It's unfair to make the supposition that they were outside their vehicle taking photos. It's very tragic."

Jeroen Jansen remarked:

"Their car was gone, meaning it was humans, not animals."

Paula Oelofse commented:

"They where robbed and killed. Don't blame the animals."

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Source: Briefly News