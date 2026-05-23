American skateboarder Jaay shared a video on his roadside journey towards Worcester on day 104 of his cross-continental trek

Standing beside an N1 highway road sign, the athlete hid a cash prize inside a can for a lucky local follower to track down

The post sparked massive support online, with followers advising him to organise an escorting team for his final leg into Cape Town

A US man has been documenting his long-distance skating journey along major South African travel routes. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Instagram

American skateboarder @jaayfilms is nearing the end of his cross-continental journey with just two days left before reaching Cape Town. In an emotional Instagram update, the athlete recorded himself standing on the roadside of the N1 highway, next to a traffic sign directing travellers toward Worcester and Touwsrivier.

Marking day 104 of his gruelling ‘Skate Across Africa’ campaign, the creator decided to celebrate the milestone by spreading some joy to his local followers. Showing off a rolled-up R250 cash note, he carefully stuffed the money inside an empty beverage can. The skateboarder then walked behind the signposts and tucked the cash-filled container beneath the rocks, encouraging any fan in the area to find it, snap a picture, and post it online.

American skater prepares for massive Cape Town welcome

Visibly emotional, Instagram user @jaayfilms expressed his gratitude for the heartwarming hospitality he has encountered since arriving in Mzansi, admitting that the public's love has been incredible. He extended a special thank-you to locals who recently gifted him a warm hoodie, which helped him brave the chilly regional weather. Reflecting on his physical progress, he revealed that he only has two days left of intense road pushing before his scheduled arrival in Cape Town on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Cape Town viewers prepare to welcome the skater

The video caught the attention of many inspired viewers who filed the comment section with praise for his mental and physical endurance. Struck by his humility and dedication, online users noted that his local support network has grown massively. Others said they were counting down the hours to give the international athlete a hero's welcome when he rolls into the Mother City.

Locals commended the athlete for his bold journey, which began in Uganda. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

User @drakensteinlionpark commented:

"Congrats on getting so far! We'd love to give you a tour of our Sanctuary while you're in the area. We'll send you an email. 🤙🏻."

User @310.stunning_serpents added:

"🔥 Let’s go."

User @rippy_800 shared:

"We are so proud of you. Thank you for being an inspiration for so many."

User @ clintheuvel92024 asked:

"What's going to happen when he gets to the Huguenot tunnel? Is he going over the mountain or what?"

User @antzverster added:

"All the best, champ. Two more days, then you are done. Then you can have a proper braai, brandy and Coke."

User @bugsyndme commented:

"Maybe let the police know when you're very close to Worcester? Safety reasons. The crowds are getting a bit overwhelming."

3 Brief News articles about the American skateboader

An American athlete, skateboarding through the Central Karoo, was treated to a warm, high-energy welcome by Shell petrol attendants in Three Sisters, touching viewers' hearts.

South African police officers surprised an American traveller on his 91st day of skating to Cape Town by stopping to offer encouragement.

An American skateboarder travelling across African countries sustained multiple injuries during the South African leg of his journey, and locals pulled up to attend to his wounds.

Source: Briefly News