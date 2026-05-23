Ronwen Williams has established himself as one of Africa's leading goalkeepers, earning recognition for his performances at both club and international level

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain has built an impressive career that has translated into significant financial success and influence off the pitch

Beyond football, Williams is investing in youth development and community upliftment while preparing for another major milestone in his career

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams has been with Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns since July 2022.

The Bafana Bafana international graduated from the SuperSport United academy in 2012 and has remained consistent ever since. Williams made his senior debut at the age of 18, and just a few years later, he firmly established himself on the national stage with composed and commanding performances.

Williams has enjoyed a distinguished career in the Betway Premier Soccer League and on the international stage. He has accumulated over 250 appearances at club level and has earned more than 60 caps for Bafana Bafana, cementing his status as one of the country’s most reliable goalkeepers.

The Gqeberha-born star is widely regarded as the frontrunner to be South Africa’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

He also made history as the first South African goalkeeper to win the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, underlining his rise on the continental stage.

A defining moment in his career came during AFCON 2023, where his penalty shootout heroics against Cape Verde, including crucial saves, saw him emerge as one of the standout players of the tournament.

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Ronwen Williams' salary and net worth

Williams reportedly earns around R500,000 per month at Mamelodi Sundowns, a salary that places him among the top earners in South African football.

His net worth is estimated at between R15 million and R20 million, boosted by his long-term contract with Sundowns, signed in 2024, and his continued success at both club and international level. His market value is estimated at around €900,000 (approximately R20 million), according to Transfermarkt.

His AFCON performances and consistent displays have significantly increased his profile and marketability, strengthening his overall career value. His contract with Sundowns runs until 2028.

Ronwen Williams' lifestyle

Outside of football, Williams is believed to own property in Gauteng, reflecting his financial stability and long-term planning. He is also associated with a modest lifestyle compared to many high-profile athletes and is known for keeping a low profile and maintaining a strong family-centred approach to life.

Unlike more flamboyant sports personalities, Williams avoids controversy and is regarded as disciplined and focused.

He is also the founder of the Ronwen 30 Foundation, a sports-focused initiative aimed at using football as a tool to educate, empower and inspire young people. The foundation’s vision is to break boundaries, instil hope and encourage dreams through sport.

Doctor Khumalo joins South African captains at a local event

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo joined Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams at a local media event.

Khumalo, Bavuma and Williams joined forces at the event, much to the delight of local fans who enjoyed seeing some of South Africa’s sporting icons in one room.

Source: Briefly News