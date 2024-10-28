Ronwen Williams Records Impressive Finish at Ballon d’Or Awards
South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams recorded an impressive finish in the final rankings of the Yashin Trophy award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or event.
The former SuperSport United star was among the final ten nominees for the award, along with Unai Simon, Emiliano Martinez, Yann Sommer, Andrey Lunin, Diego Costa, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Gregor Kobel, Mike Maignan, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Bafana Bafana captain travelled to France for the event after being the first player based in Africa to be nominated for the award.
Williams' position on final Yashin Trophy ranking
According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Williams failed to emerge as the winner of the Yashin Trophy, as the award went to Argentine international and Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez.
Martinez led Argentina to another Copa America title, winning the best goalkeeper at the tournament, and also had a fantastic season with Villa in the English Premier League and the UEFA Conference League.
The Mamelodi Sundowns shots-stopper finished ninth ahead of the UEFA Champions League finalist with Borussia Dortmund Gregor Kobel.
Yashin trophy final ranking
1. Emiliano Martinez
2. Unai Simon
3. Andriy Lunin
4. Gianluigi Donnarumma
5. Mike Maignan
6. Yann Sommer
7. Giorgi Mamardashvili
8. Diogo Costa
9. Ronwen Williams
10. Gregor Kobel
