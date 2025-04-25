South African musicians K.O and Young Stunna had fans applauding them on social media

The two talented artists recently announced online that they had dropped a new song, Pharadise, on Friday, 25 March 2025

The SETE hitmaker, K.O, shared with Briefly News what the song is all about and how it'll resonate with the listeners

K.O and Young Stunna dropped a new song. Image: Oupa Bopape, @youngstunna_sa

Source: UGC

Ahead of the PharaCity album release in June 2025, rapper K.O gave fans a taste of his new song, Pharadise, featuring Amapiano star Young Stunna.

Recently, the two talented musicians excitedly announced on social media that they had finally dropped the song on Friday, 25 March 2025, a day after they teased netizens with a snippet of what the track sounded like.

The Skhanda World owner dropped the news about the track being released across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

See the post below:

The SETE hitmaker, K.O, shared with Briefly News what the song is all about and how it'll resonate with the listeners.

"Pharadise is a reunion that feels like destiny. Young Stunna and I are back, reigniting the spark that birthed SETE—the 2022 juggernaut that owned South Africa’s soul. Now, with Lunatic on production, Afrotraction and Murumba Pitch co-crafting the vibe, Pharadise takes that legacy and runs further. It’s bold, it’s raw, it’s us.

"This single and project carry my DNA—19 years of setting the pace in South African hip-hop and beyond. Through these tracks, you’ll hear the pulse of our nation—joy that lifts you, pain that grounds you, pride that fuels you, frustration that drives you, and hope that keeps you moving."

Netizens give Pharadise a thumbs up

Despite Nota Baloyi dissing the project's cover on social media earlier, many netizens gave it a thumbs up as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Pride_Nomhle said:

"I’m a hustler, and I know it gets better with time. Listening to #Pharadise just reminded me how deeply I relate — from the grind to the goal. Big love to y’all for giving the streets a soundtrack that speaks to the hustle in #PharaCity."

@LuckyMahloane wrote:

"Listening to #Pharadise has reminded me how much I relate to this song by being a hustler in the e-hailing service. Y’all gave the streets a song that resonates with the hustle in #PharaCity, thank you for that."

@_DJMosh responded:

"It’s a dope song, for the true hustlers. I curate lifestyle events, I found myself relating a lot to it this morning #PharaCity."

@JustMane_ replied:

"This one’s got that classic KO touch with a fresh vibe — Young Stunna came through too! #Pharadise."

Fans approved of K.O and Young Stunna's new song. Image: mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

