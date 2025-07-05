The Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, has spoken about whether he was involved in the reported R50 million sale of SuperSport United to the newly named Siwelele FC

The new club will carry a different identity and not that of Bloemfontein Celtic, despite carrying a familiar name

McKenzie's son, Calvin Le John, is the new owner, but the Minister has denied any links to the deal and only expressed pride in his son's efforts to revive football in Bloemfontein

Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, has broken his silence on his alleged links to the sale of Betway Premiership club, SuperSport United, disassociating himself from the reported R50 million deal.

Siwelele FC: A new identity, not the return of Bloem Celtic

The new club, which will carry an entirely different identity and be called Siwelele Football Club, finalised the purchase of Matsatsantsa, sparking rumours about McKenzie’s involvement in the deal.

The Minister has previously been vocal about restoring Bloemfontein Celtic to top-flight football in South Africa. While the revival of football in the region aligns with his vision, McKenzie emphasised that this is not the return of Bloem Celtic, but an entirely new club.

The owner of the Bloem Celtic name, Eddie Modise, has also distanced himself from the new Siwelele FC, making it clear that the two are not connected.

Calvin Le John: The man behind the purchase

The new club has officially obtained Premier Soccer League (PSL) status and is bankrolled by Calvin Le John, who is the eldest son of the Minister.

McKenzie explained that he had no involvement in the purchase of the club from MultiChoice, who reportedly sold SuperSport United due to a strategic shift focusing on their core broadcasting operations.

McKenzie: “There’s no link to me”

In an interview with eNCA, McKenzie acknowledged that a family member, without naming his son directly, “dug deep into his pockets” to buy SuperSport United, adding that the people of Bloemfontein have been deprived of top-flight football for too long.

However, he categorically stated that there were no direct links to him in the transaction.

McKenzie reaffirmed his lifelong loyalty to Bloemfontein Celtic, saying how proud he was that his son bought the PSL status to revive football for the people of Bloemfontein.

From Pretoria City to PSL powerhouse

SuperSport United was established after the purchase of Pretoria City’s franchise in 1994. The club quickly rose to prominence, winning three consecutive Premiership titles between the 2007/08 and 2009/10 seasons under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the club this past season following a poor run of results that saw them narrowly avoid relegation.

Decorated history and star-making legacy

The Tshwane-based outfit has enjoyed immense cup success, lifting five Nedbank Cups, three MTN8 titles, and one Telkom Knockout trophy. Beyond silverware, the club has earned a reputation for nurturing top talent.

Notable alumni include current Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Ronwen Williams, as well as Daine Klate, Kermit Erasmus, and Kamohelo Mokotjo, players who have gone on to shine both locally and abroad.

Source: Briefly News