Unconfirmed news by respected sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has disclosed that Bloemfontein Celtic’s PSL comeback is on the cards under a new name

A young businessman from Bloemfontein has allegedly bought the status of a struggling Premier Soccer League

Fans of the iconic 'Siwelele' are hopeful that these rumours could be close to the truth, as Bloemfontein has been without top-flight football since 2021

Legendary former Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bloemfontein Celtic is reportedly on the verge of making a surprise comeback to South Africa’s top flight, albeit under a new name.

Renowned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa reported the unconfirmed news on his Marawa Sports Worldwide platform, disclosing that the PSL status of SuperSport United has been purchased by a young businessman from Bloemfontein for a reported R50 million. The new club will now compete under the name Celtic United.

Bloemfontein Celtic dissolved in 2021

Bloemfontein Celtic was officially dissolved in 2021 due to adverse financial difficulties. Shauwn Mkhize bought the club’s PSL status and moved the team to Durban and rebranded it to Royal AM.

This development left thousands of loyal fans in the Free State city heartbroken, marking the end of a 52-year legacy for one of South African football’s most iconic teams.

Green and White dream lives on

Now, with the emergence of Celtic United, a fresh wave of hope is sweeping through Bloemfontein. Though under a new identity, the prospect of seeing the green and white back in the PSL has reignited excitement in the football community.

Fans are already rallying behind the news, eager to embrace the return of a club that once made Seisa Ramabodu Stadium a fortress and a cultural heartbeat.

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

