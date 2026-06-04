Bafana Bafana have begun their FIFA World Cup preparations in Mexico with visible security around their training base

Hugo Broos' side face Jamaica before turning their attention to a high-profile clash against tournament co-hosts Mexico

Security measures across Mexico have been intensified as the country prepares to welcome millions of World Cup visitors

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Bafana Bafana have begun training under heavy security in Mexico ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana, have started training in Mexico under heavy security as they prepare for their return to the FIFA World Cup stage after a 16-year absence.

Hugo Broos' squad trained at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca on 3 June 2026, with security personnel closely monitoring the team's movements around their base camp ahead of the global tournament. South Africa will first face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match on 5 June before taking on co-hosts Mexico in their opening Group match on 11 June.

Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations intensify

Images from the team's training session showed players working through drills as preparations gathered pace for the biggest tournament in world football.

The South African squad arrived in Mexico earlier this week and immediately began settling into their World Cup base.

Reports indicated that security personnel accompanied the team outside the stadium and around areas linked to their preparations.

The increased security comes as Mexico implements extensive safety measures ahead of the tournament.

Mexico ramps up World Cup security measures

Authorities have launched one of the largest security operations in the country's history for the FIFA World Cup.

CNN reported that nearly 100,000 security personnel will be deployed across host cities and locations linked to the tournament as part of a strategy known as Plan Kukulkan.

Mexican officials told CNN that the operation involves federal, state and local agencies working alongside international partners to help safeguard teams, officials and supporters.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Monterrey authorities have prepared 11 helicopters, two Black Hawk helicopters, 90 armoured vehicles and robotic dogs to support security operations during the tournament.

According to the Cape Times, FIFA and the host nations have established a trilateral security framework involving Mexico, the United States and Canada. The publication reported that the operation includes intelligence-sharing, enhanced surveillance and security screening measures across tournament venues.

Bafana Bafana face Mexico is reverse of 2010 World Cup opener. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

South Africa return to football's biggest stage

Bafana Bafana's appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the nation's first participation since the 2010 tournament held in South Africa.

The team's return has generated excitement among supporters eager to see South Africa compete against the world's best once again.

Broos' side will use the Jamaica friendly as a final opportunity to fine-tune preparations before facing Mexico in the tournament opener.

With security and logistics now firmly in place, attention will soon shift from preparations to performances on the pitch.

While the sight of heightened security reflects the scale of the tournament and the precautions being taken across Mexico, South Africa's focus remains on preparing for Jamaica and the crucial opening clash against Mexico on 11 June.

Inside Bafana Bafana's five-star World Cup base in Mexico

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana have settled into the luxurious Camino Real Pachuca hotel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-star hotel is in Pachuca's exclusive Zona Plateada district. It was chosen for its premium facilities, peaceful surroundings and high-altitude conditions. Hugo Broos has previously said he is happy with the location as South Africa prepares for the tournament.

Source: Briefly News